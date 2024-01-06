wrestling / News
Charlotte Flair Shares Post-Surgery Progress Clip
January 6, 2024 | Posted by
– As previously reported, Charlotte Flair underwent knee surgery this week in Birmingham, Alabama. Charlotte has since shared a video on TikTok, showing her post-surgery progress and moving her knee for the first time after surgery. You can view that clip below.
Charlotte Flair injured her knee last month during a match on SmackDown. It’s expected to keep her out for most of this year.
@mscharlotteflair
Moving my knee for the first time 💪🏻🏔️