Charlotte Flair Shares Post-Surgery Progress Clip

January 6, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Charlotte Flair WrestleMania 39

As previously reported, Charlotte Flair underwent knee surgery this week in Birmingham, Alabama. Charlotte has since shared a video on TikTok, showing her post-surgery progress and moving her knee for the first time after surgery. You can view that clip below.

Charlotte Flair injured her knee last month during a match on SmackDown. It’s expected to keep her out for most of this year.

Moving my knee for the first time 💪🏻🏔️

