Charly Caruso Believed To Be Done With WWE, Won’t Be Used Going Forward

It was reported earlier this week that there was backstage heat on Charly Caruso in WWE for being late repeatedly for interview tapings in WWE as well as incidents with Randy Orton and Sheamus. Vince McMahon reportedly took exception to her tardiness and she was pulled from TV as a result. PWInsider reports that Caruso is expected to leave WWE when her current deal expires and won’t be on WWE TV again going forward. She is not expected to make any more appearances on television, as all of her previous on-air duties were given to other people.

Caruso, who also works at ESPN, has been with WWE since 2016, when she debuted on NXT. She had been on RAW recently as a backstage interviewer and host of RAW Talk, as well as the host of the WWE PPV Kickoff Shows. Kevin Patrick was hired by WWE as the new host of RAW Talk, while also handling interviews along with Kayla Braxton and Sarah Schreiber.