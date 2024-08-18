wrestling / News
Chase U Will Hold a Championship Celebration on This Week’s WWE NXT
– WWE announced today that Chase U will hold a celebration on this week’s NXT TV for their recent tag team title victory. Andre Chase and Ridge Holland beat Nathan Frazer and Axiom on last week’s show to win the belts.
This week’s WWE NXT TV airs live on USA Network on Tuesday, August 20. The live broadcast starts at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:
* NXT Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Wes Lee vs. Joe Hendry vs. Pete Dunne
* NXT Women’s North American Championship #1 Contender’s Gauntlet Match: Wren Sinclair vs. Adrianna Rizzo vs. Sol Ruca vs. Jaida Parker vs. Kendall Grey vs. Karmen Petrovic
* Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. The O.C.
* Lola Vice vs. Wendy Choo
* Dion Lennox vs. Ashante The Adonis
* Chase U celebration for NXT Tag Team Title win
