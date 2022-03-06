Chelsea Green Hurt Her Wrist At Impact Sacrifice, Comments on Injury

Chelsea Green injured her wrist in her match at Impact Sacrifice, and she took to social media to comment. Green faces Deonna Purazzo at last night’s Impact! Plus event, and she took to Twitter to noted that she hurt her wrist.

Green wrote:

I could copy & paste this caption by now… lol

Thank you for the support, calls and texts. Sh*t happens, but @IMPACTWRESTLING has my back.”

Green also confirmed that it was the same wrist she had previously injured during her first TV match on WWE Smackdown. You can see her posts below:

— CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) March 6, 2022