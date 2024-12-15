– Chelsea Green cemented her place in the history books, winning the WWE Women’s United States Championship last night at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. She defeated Michin in the tournament finals to become the inaugural champion. Green later spoke to Byron Saxton in a post-match WWE digital exclusive video to discuss her win. Below are some highlights:

Chelsea Green on not being surprised by her victory: “Well Byron, I knew this was going to happen, so I know you’re surprised and that’s so cute, but I’m not. I’ve been doing this for ten years, and I worked my entire life to be an overnight success. And this is my time, this is my time. Red, white, and Green! Say it with me, Byron! Red, white, and Green.”

On going in the history books as the first champion: “I would say, ‘Duh.’ I would say duh. I’m in the history books where I belong. I should’ve been there three years ago, but I was released. I should’ve been there 2015, but I wasn’t hired. So, now’s the time, Byron. Now’s the freaking time! Anything else?”

On what her title reign looks like: “It looks like I’m going to Disneyland tomorrow, so I’ve got to hop on the plane. So can we wrap this up?”