– During a recent interview with WWE Die Woche, WWE Superstar Chelsea Green discussed what made her get into pro wrestling and how she was drawn to Kelly Kelly when she first started watching WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Chelsea Green on the match that made her fall in love with wrestling: “I have like a little bit of a different story. I did see a show in 2009 and it was a live event in Victoria where I’m from, and I watched Beth Phoenix vs. Kelly Kelly and I fell in love with Kelly Kelly.”

Chelsea Green on why she was drawn to Kelly Kelly: “When I saw [Kelly Kelly] in the ring I was like, ‘Oh my god, she’s amazing. I want to be like her.'”

On what made her pursue a career in wrestling: “I was watching the TV and I thought, ‘I think I can do this.'”