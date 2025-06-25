Chelsea Green On What Matches She Would Book For WWE Evolution

Chelsea Green has a notion of what matches she would book for WWE Evolution if she could. The all-women’s show takes place on July 12th and Green was asked on the Lightweights Podcast which matches she would want to have on the show.

“Obviously me verse Tiffy Time for the title,” Green began (per Wrestling Inc). “Hello? Well how could they not… my second one would be a triple threat, me verse Natty, verse Trish. Loser leaves Canada. Loser loses their Canadian citizenship.”

She continued, “I would love to do me verses Nikki Bella, hair versus hair match… one of us gets our head shaved, one of us ends up with a peanut head — I would do it, for Nikki Bella I would do anything.”

The first match has already been set for the show, with tonight’s WWE NXT establishing Jacy Jayne vs. Jordynne Grace for the NXT Women’s Championship.