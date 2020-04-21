wrestling / News
Chris Hero Announces That He’s Back Following WWE Release
April 20, 2020 | Posted by
Kassius Ohno is dead…long live Chris Hero. Hero posted to Twitter on Monday to announce that he’s back following his WWE release. You can see his post below, which comes after he sparked speculation that he could be retiring with a post of his boots reading “Kassius” in the ring.
As many others suggested, that would indeed seem to be a reference to the fact that he is Ohno no longer. His release was not officially announced by WWE, but had been reported by Dave Meltzer over the weekend.
Hero hasn’t given any indications of his next steps beyond the return to his independent ring name and assumed return to the ring once he is able to amid the pandemic.
#ChrisHeroIsBack pic.twitter.com/ZczaQ0yD0m
— WWE Alumni (@ChrisHero) April 21, 2020
