Chris Jericho, Dax Harwood & More Credit AEW For Paying Travel Expenses

Tony Khan got Twitter talking this weekend while correcting a report about AEW talent’s travel expenses, and several AEW talent have corroborated his statement. As reported yesterday, Khan posted to Twitter to refute a post from last week by Dave Meltzer that talent in AEW are meant to take care of domestic travel costs on their own.

Following Khan’s comments, Chris Jericho, referee Bryce Remsburg, Dax Harwood, Madison Rayne and Alex Abrahantes all posted to Twitter to note that AEW takes care of such costs. Jericho in specific wrote:

“For the record, @aew is the ONLY North American wrestling company I’ve worked for that has paid for my transportation & hotels consistently for EVERY show I’ve worked for them, since 1996 when Paul E paid for my rooms at the crack hotel in Philly.”

Non-contracted stars Billie Starkz and VertVixen, who have both worked AEW tapings, added that they have always been taken care of as well.

For the record, @aew is the ONLY North American wrestling company I’ve worked for that has paid for my transportation & hotels consistently for EVERY show I’ve worked for them, since 1996 when Paul E paid for my rooms at the crack hotel in Philly. https://t.co/Eextl9qIO9 — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) March 18, 2023

No company, wrestling or other, has taken care of me the way AEW has. First class. Ill never forget that. — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) March 18, 2023

Speaking from a female perspective, this is so much appreciated. Showing up to a hotel where our security team is always nearby, being taken to and from the arenas and having peace of mind that our safety is of the utmost importance speaks to the integrity of AEW leadership 🙌🏼 — Madison Rayne (@MadisonRayne) March 18, 2023

Anyone who works for @aew can validate that what TK is saying is true. We get treated extremely well. Our safety and well being is top priority. — Alex Abrahantes (@ontheairalex) March 18, 2023