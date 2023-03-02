Chris Jericho On Being The First Undisputed WWE Champion, AEW Hitting San Francisco For the First Time

Chris Jericho recently looked back on becoming the first undisputed WWE Champion and talked about AEW hitting San Francisco for the first time. The AEW star spoke with Casey Pratt ahead of tonight’s show in San Fran, which kicks off three shows taking place in the city including Revolution on Sunday. You can check out some highlights below:

On being the first Undisputed WWE Champion: “I mean, something that happened 20 years ago still resonates, which is cool. But that hardly pushed me into GOAT status, if that’s what I am. I would never say that. But it was definitely one of many accolades, accolades that led me to where we are today with AEW. And you know, that’s part of the longevity and the diversity of Chris Jericho’s career, for sure.”

On coming to San Francisco for the first time: “That’s one of the things about about our company, is that we started only just over three years ago, and about three months into our existence we got hit with a worldwide lockdown. So we wrestled for about nine months in Jacksonville, you know, in front of no people. And then there was a little amount of people, and then we finally started going back on the road only about a year and a half ago, maybe almost two years ago.

“So there’s so many cities and so many markets that we’ve never been to, especially on the west coast. I mean, we were just in Seattle for the first time this year, Portland for the first time. We were only in L.A. for the second time, which is crazy when you think about how big of a city L.A. is. So for us to come to San Francisco with its great wrestling tradition, great wrestling history, for not just one show, not just two shows, but

three shows. You know it’s been a long time coming for us to come to the Bay Area, and for people who want to see us. So it’s going to be a great week, and kind of cap it off with a show in Sacramento, so we basically have four shows up in in the northern California area over the next 10 days. So I’m really looking forward to it.”

