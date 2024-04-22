Chris Jericho Defeats HOOK, Wins FTW Title At AEW Dynasty

Chris Jericho had to throw everything he had at HOOK, but he eventually put him down to win the FTW Title at AEW Dynasty. Jericho picked up the win over HOOK at Sunday’s PPV, though it took two Judas Effects and a baseball bat to the head in order to get the win.

The win marks Jericho’s first run with the FTW Championship and ends HOOK’s second reign at 239 days. He defeated Jack Perry to win back his title at AEW All In.

You can see clips from the match below. Our ongoing Dynasty coverage is here.