wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Defeats HOOK, Wins FTW Title At AEW Dynasty
Chris Jericho had to throw everything he had at HOOK, but he eventually put him down to win the FTW Title at AEW Dynasty. Jericho picked up the win over HOOK at Sunday’s PPV, though it took two Judas Effects and a baseball bat to the head in order to get the win.
The win marks Jericho’s first run with the FTW Championship and ends HOOK’s second reign at 239 days. He defeated Jack Perry to win back his title at AEW All In.
You can see clips from the match below. Our ongoing Dynasty coverage is here.
#FTW Champion HOOK is tired of listening to Chris Jericho’s “wisdom” & finally gets a chance to take out some frustrations on “The Learning Tree”.@730HOOK
Order #AEWDynasty on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/ikg1uVbyrL
🌐: https://t.co/i2toHZ2Ft1 pic.twitter.com/TfJy22N0FZ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 22, 2024
HUGE German Suplex on the outside!@730HOOK | @IAmJericho
Order #AEWDynasty on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/ikg1uVbyrL
🌐: https://t.co/i2toHZ2Ft1 pic.twitter.com/wzP1n1fyuY
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 22, 2024
Through the table!@730HOOK | @IAmJericho
Order #AEWDynasty on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/ikg1uVbyrL
🌐: https://t.co/i2toHZ2Ft1 pic.twitter.com/P2rMzM1gQp
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 22, 2024
Swing for the fences, HOOK!@730HOOK | @IAmJericho
Order #AEWDynasty on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/ikg1uVbyrL
🌐: https://t.co/i2toHZ2Ft1 pic.twitter.com/X4bmYSYqHu
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 22, 2024
REDRUM is locked in!@730HOOK | @IAmJericho
Order #AEWDynasty on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/ikg1uVbyrL
🌐: https://t.co/i2toHZ2Ft1 pic.twitter.com/RSCxCmIccx
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 22, 2024
JUDAS EFFECT!@730HOOK | @IAmJericho
Order #AEWDynasty on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/ikg1uVbyrL
🌐: https://t.co/i2toHZ2Ft1 pic.twitter.com/3vsXluF7Pr
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 22, 2024