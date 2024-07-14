Chris Jericho Says He Will Know When It’s Time to Retire

– During a recent interview with McGuire on Wrestling, AEW star and FTW Champion Chris Jericho spoke about retirement and how he’s still having fun in wrestling. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I’ll know when it’s time. I’m having a lot of fun and still contributing significantly. I can still deliver top matches on any given night — not always, but often enough. I love what we’re doing with AEW right now, so there’s no hurry to retire. When the time comes, I’ll know. For now, as long as I’m having fun and feeling good in and out of the ring, there’s no reason to stop.”

Chris Jericho picked up a huge win over Samoa Joe last Wednesday on AEW Dynamite.