Chris Jericho to Address Eddie Kingston on Tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite

March 8, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite Eddie Kingston Chris Jericho Image Credit: AEW

– AEW has announced a new segment for tomorrow’s edition of Dynamite. After Chris Jericho refused to shake Eddie Kingston’s hand and acknowledge his show of respect at AEW Revolution, Jericho will now address Kingston on tomorrow’s Dynamite. You can see the announcement below.

AEW Dynamite will air live tomorrow (Mar. 9) night on TBS. Here’s the updated lineup:

* TNT Championship Match: Sammy Guevara vs. Scorpio Sky
* Women’s World Championship Eliminator: Thunder Rosa vs. Leyla Hirsch
* Paige VanZant signs with AEW
* Chris Jericho addresses Eddie Kingston

