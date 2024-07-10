Chris Jericho Thinks John Cena Farewell Tour Is ‘Great’, Praises Cena

As previously reported, John Cena announced at WWE Money in the Bank that he will retire from the company, ending his career in 2025. In an interview with McGuire on Wrestling (via Fightful), Chris Jericho spoke about Cena’s farewell tour and why he thinks it’s a great idea.

He said: “It’s great. John’s always had a great love for wrestling, and he’s got a great connection with the fans, so I think it’s a cool way to go about it. People know that this is it. John’s not the type of guy to say anything lightly, so I’m sure he’s been focused on this and working with the company to make sure it’s right, and I’m sure it’s gonna be a really great year and a half for Cena fans and for John Cena himself.“