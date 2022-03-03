Christopher Daniels Reacts To In-Ring AEW Return On Dynamite

Christopher Daniels made his AEW in-ring return on last night’s Dynamite, and the Fallen Angel took to social media to comment. As noted last night, Daniels faced Bryan Danielson in an homage to the first ROH show in February of 2022, where they were part of a triple threat match with Low-Ki.

Posting to Twitter, Daniels wrote:

“If you told me in May when I walked out the door that I wouldn’t wrestle here again for ten months, I wouldn’t have believed it. If you told me there’d be this much support for my return, I couldn’t have imagined it. Thank you all. I’M BACK.”

Daniels is reportedly fully back with AEW according to a report today, and is expected to be a regular once again moving forward.