Claudio Castagnoli vs. The Beast Mortos Added To AEW Collision

In a post on Twitter, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced a match between Claudio Castagnoli and The Beast Mortos for tonight’s episode of AEW Collision. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Owen Hart Cup Tournament Semifinal Match: Hangman Page vs. Jay White

* Toni Storm vs. Trish Adora

* Mark Briscoe, Kyle O’Reilly & Orange Cassidy vs. The Iron Savages

* Riho vs. Lady Frost

* Claudio Castagnoli vs. The Beast Mortos

* MJF to kick off the show

* We’ll hear from Jack Perry

* We’ll hear from the Patriarchy