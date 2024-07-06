wrestling / News
Claudio Castagnoli vs. The Beast Mortos Added To AEW Collision
In a post on Twitter, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced a match between Claudio Castagnoli and The Beast Mortos for tonight’s episode of AEW Collision. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Owen Hart Cup Tournament Semifinal Match: Hangman Page vs. Jay White
* Toni Storm vs. Trish Adora
* Mark Briscoe, Kyle O’Reilly & Orange Cassidy vs. The Iron Savages
* Riho vs. Lady Frost
* Claudio Castagnoli vs. The Beast Mortos
* MJF to kick off the show
* We’ll hear from Jack Perry
* We’ll hear from the Patriarchy
TONIGHT, Saturday, July 6@TNTdrama, 8pm ET/7pm CT
Saturday Night #AEWCollision@Taurusoriginal vs @ClaudioCSRO
2 of wrestling's most exciting international stars collide for the 1st time:
Mortos vs Claudio TONIGHT
Up NEXT on TNT after The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies! pic.twitter.com/lkSTocisA5
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 6, 2024