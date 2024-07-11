CM Punk Views His Dynamic With John Cena Like Batman & Superman

CM Punk’s WWE career will forever be intertwined with John Cena’s, and Punk says he always saw the two of them like Batman and Superman. Punk spoke at the post-Money in the Bank press conference about his rivalry with Cena in the wake of the latter’s retirement announcement, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On his dynamic with Cena: “I always looked at it [their dynamic] like Superman and Batman. You know, Superman — he’s great, he’s cool … if you like that sort of thing. Then there’s Batman — who doesn’t like Batman? And that’s what I mean, when you talk about John, you got to talk about me; certainly when you talk about me, you’ve got to talk about John.”

On his match with Cena at Money in the Bank 2011: “That moment, that night, you say it’s the best moment of my career. I feel fortunate to have had a career where I can maybe argue that, and I think a lot of other people could argue that too,” said Punk. “I’m going to always be tied to John Cena, and if that is the greatest moment of my career, I’m proud of that.”