– WWE Supestar CM Punk was on hand at the San Diego Comic-Con last week for the WWE Mattel Elite Squad panel. During the Q&A portion of the panel, a fan actually asked Punk when his pet dog Larry would appear on WWE TV. Punk then jokingly responded that Larry is “not allowed at shows anymore.” You can view the panel below.

Punk said on Larry (via Fightful), “I don’t know. He’s not allowed at shows anymore because of the…..[laughter]. We’ll see. We’ll see. I wish he did sign a legends deal. We’re working on it. I know there is a lot of chatter in the zeitgeist about Larry’s contractual status.”

Of course, Punk is jokingly referencing an infamous backstage incident from AEW All Out 2022, where Punk got into a physical altercation with The Young Bucks. Larry was also backstage with Punk when the incident took place.

CM Punk will be returning to the ring later this weekend at WWE SummerSlam 2024 against Drew McIntyre. Seth Rollins will serve as the special guest referee. The premium live event is scheduled for Saturday, August 3 at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.