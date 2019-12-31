CM Punk on Raw Wedding Angle: ‘WWE Needs to Hire People Who Actually Understand What Representation Means’

– WWE Backstage special contributor CM Punk appeared to have something say on last night’s edition of Raw, sharing some of thoughts on the program on his Twitter account. You can check out some of his live tweets from Raw below.

Early on during the show, he commented on the Kevin Owens brawl, writing, “Can we stop with the giant group of people standing around looking to catch someone while someone jumps on them? Leave that shit in this decade. Dare ya.”

After the show and the wedding angle ended, CM Punk wrote, “WWE needs to hire people who actually understand what representation means to the audience they’re trying to reach. But what do I know? I’m a bear, I suck the heads off fish.” The wedding angle featured the return of Liv Morgan, who revealed that she was Lana’s alleged former lover before the two got into a brawl, and Morgan smashed Lana into her wedding cake.

As noted, CM Punk revealed this week that his next appearance on WWE Backstage will be January 21.

Can we stop with the giant group of people standing around looking to catch someone while someone jumps on them? Leave that shit in this decade. Dare ya. https://t.co/Kv31Bqje7r — player/coach (@CMPunk) December 31, 2019

Okay. It’s 2019 now. Thank you for proving my point. — player/coach (@CMPunk) December 31, 2019