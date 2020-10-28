CM Punk, Taz, The Blue Meanie And Others Pay Tribute To Tracy Smothers

As we unfortunately reported earlier today, Tracy Smothers passed away at the age of 58 following a battle with lymphoma. CM Punk, Taz, The Blue Meanie and others have paid tribute to Smothers on social media.

Punk wrote: “Tracy was the first name I ever worked. He taught me so much just that first night, and continued to do so for years. He loved working shows full of young kids and always helped share his knowledge. Always asked if I was swimming and eating cans of tuna. His shadow boxing to warm up is legendary. I can hear it now if I close my eyes. I watched him try to take a guys eye out once, then immediately start brushing his teeth. One time he grabbed nachos from a fan and I was so terrified he was going to dump cheese all over me and I’d have to drive home from kentucky covered in concession stand nacho cheese (no showers in IWA) but he said, “block it, hit me with the cheese, kid”. He wrestled bears. He was in the greatest tag match of all time with Brad vs the Midnights. He was a THUG.

T is for terrible, H is for hell, U is for ugly and G is for jail because a thug can’t spell! I can recite his SMW promo vs Candido from the coal miners glove match by heart. Most IWA shows he would look out the curtain and say“well if they riot, we got em out numbered boys!” Fresh from a shower, covered in soap and barely holding a towel to his body he fought police dogs during a riot in ECW. He was one of a kind.The Wild Eyed Southern Boy, and he left his mark on the wrestling business. I love Tracy Smothers. Rest in power Tracy, watch the cheese.”

Taz added: “Very sad to learn that Tracy Smothers passed. He was a great wrestler and an even better person. He was always cutting up and busting chops in the locker room…just a fun talented dude always smiling. A spectacular career wrestling everywhere you could imagine over his years!”

Blue Meanie wrote: “I’m trying to process this one. I saw it coming but it still doesn’t HURT any less. Myself and a lot of wrestlers owe their careers to Tracy Smothers. He was a leader and a teacher who gave more than he received. Rest in peace Tracy. I love you more than words can convey.”

Rip Tracy smothers thank your for all the knowledge you taught me and everybody else in the business!!! U helped everybody you came across!! U will be missed!! https://t.co/VXZ0gAUk6O — James Maritato (@nunzio_guido) October 28, 2020

WWE is saddened to learn that Tracy Smothers passed away today at the age of 58. WWE extends its condolences to Smothers’ family and friends. https://t.co/wdclVdB1n0 — WWE (@WWE) October 28, 2020

Tracy Smothers helped teach so many of us in pro wrestling during the past 20+ years, especially young talent on independent shows, to whom he owed nothing, but gave so much. 💔 pic.twitter.com/udRpwfHC99 — Dave Prazak (@DavePrazak) October 28, 2020

I’m saddened to hear the passing of dear friend Tracy Smothers. Thanks for the years of friendship. Tracy & I had been checking in w each other every couple days regarding the health situation both of us are going through. This is another hard loss in the sport of pro wrestling. pic.twitter.com/APy9F7ifSY — Bobby Fulton (@TheBobbyFulton) October 28, 2020

Very sad to learn that Tracy Smothers passed. He was a great wrestler and an even better person. He was always cutting up and busting chops in the locker room…just a fun talented dude always smiling. A spectacular career wrestling everywhere you could imagine over his years! pic.twitter.com/L0RERBn7ve — taz (@OfficialTAZ) October 28, 2020

My great friend Tracy Smothers has passed, it is with a heavy heart that I share the news. Lots of great times with Tracy, I had just spoke with him last week RIP my friend. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of Tracy's family and loved ones at this time. Ricky Morton pic.twitter.com/FMFYSTv1sw — School of Morton (@RealRickyMorton) October 28, 2020

RIP Tracy Smothers. A great wrestler and a kind soul always willing to lend a hand or drop some knowledge. Very blessed to have known him. A credit to our business. Godspeed — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) October 28, 2020

RIP Tracy Smothers….a legit man’s man who just passed and with courage and dignity. 🙏🙏 — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) October 28, 2020

AEW and the wrestling world mourn the passing of Tracy Smothers, our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans. #RIPTracy pic.twitter.com/YkdvY6cvJt — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 28, 2020

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Tracy Smothers. We offer our condolences to his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/9gfXKDHOZe — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 28, 2020

I'm trying to process this one. I saw it coming but it still doesn't HURT any less. Myself and a lot of wrestlers owe their careers to Tracy Smothers. He was a leader and a teacher who gave more than he received. Rest in peace Tracy. I love you more than words can convey. pic.twitter.com/nI2myvrysw — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) October 28, 2020

Tracy Smothers was a sweetheart in every interaction I’ve ever had with him He’d always ask if I was keeping busy & doing well. He truly loved wrestling but more importantly the wrestlers My heart goes out to his family & friends …. trust me, he has a lot ❤️ R.I.P. Tracy pic.twitter.com/krC9MaSDx0 — Ethan Page played by Julian (@OfficialEGO) October 28, 2020

This really sucks. Tracy Smothers was the man, plain and simple. I wish I had had the chance to be around him a lot more. My thoughts go out to his friends and family. — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) October 28, 2020

Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends of Tracy Smothers. The wrestling world will never be the same. pic.twitter.com/EoI3V2CMOL — NWA (@nwa) October 28, 2020

To a lot of us in the independent wrestling world, Tracy Smothers was THE guy. You couldn't meet Tracy without him leaving a lasting impression on you. Tracy loved pro wrestling with all of his heart.

We still tell stories about his time in AAW. Tracy you will be missed. pic.twitter.com/Ks9PIsglyr — AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) October 28, 2020

Rest In Peace Tracy Smothers. A true gentleman who never failed to bring a smile to my face. — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) October 28, 2020

At the end of every single interaction I ever had with Tracy Smothers, I left with a smile on my face. Without exception. We lost a good one today. Godspeed, Tracy, and echoing the voices of countless brothers and sisters: THANK YOU. Rest well, my friend. 🙏 — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) October 28, 2020

Hearing the news of the passing of Tracy Smothers is incredibly heartbreaking. Tracy was one of the kindest and happiest guys I’ve ever known in this business. I can’t recall ever hearing a bad word about him. He’s gonna be missed by a lot of people. RIP my friend. — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) October 28, 2020

Tracy Smothers was a total sweetheart every time we crossed paths. Which is amusing, because he *LOVED* being the bad guy. “You staying busy, maaaan? Doing well? Good good good. I like to hear that, brother.” My heart goes out to his friends, and family. ❤️#RIPTracySmothers pic.twitter.com/pqSzA48MUi — Arik Cannon (@arikcannon) October 28, 2020

Tracy Smothers helped so many people, it would be impossible to determine how many young wrestlers he helped over his career. This sucks so bad. — Absolute Intense Wrestling (@aiwrestling) October 28, 2020

There are no words to describe how saddened I am to learn of the passing of Tracy Smothers. He was my friend and mentor for years. Last year I roomed w/ him over WM weekend, something I always enjoyed because nobody could tell stories like he could. Devestated. #RIPTracySmothers — Shark Boy (@SharkBoy24_7) October 28, 2020

I want to write something fit for a guy like Tracy Smothers, but my heart hurts right now. He was the first name I ever worked, and he gave to me so selflessly. I'm glad I got to tell him that I loved him before he left. There will never be another Tracy. #RIPTracySmothers pic.twitter.com/GPuysFyzmz — Gregory Iron (@GregoryIron) October 28, 2020

There will never be another Tracy Smothers. He was the epitome of keeping pro wrestling fun. You couldn't be around him for more than two minutes without coming away with a hilarious "Tracy story" or two…or three…or four. 😂 He will be profoundly missed. 💔#RIPTracySmothers — Marek Brave (@MBrave13) October 28, 2020

A sad sad sad days. I have more Tracy stories than I can remember.

Today, I'll be thinking about his memory, family, legacy, spirit & everything in-between. https://t.co/v6aigNCNKZ — Colt Cabana (@ColtCabana) October 28, 2020

Just heard about Tracy Smothers. Gone too soon. https://t.co/NJQttlIWNU — Danny Cage (@TheDannyCage) October 28, 2020

Rest In Peace, Tracy Smothers. I’m really going to miss that guy. Few men poured more of their heart and soul into wrestling than he did. — John Cosper (@johncosper) October 28, 2020

I just heard the sad news about Tracy Smothers passing. We lost a good one today – a great worker who made everyone he worked with better. Tracy was a good friend for 30 years – we worked together in CWF, WCW, ECW, WWE, IWA Japan, and countless indies. #RIPTracySmothers pic.twitter.com/kjap5FEFQw — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) October 28, 2020

RIP TO A REAL ONE!!! We love you Tracy Smothers!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/JleJRXUCFQ — KatieForbes (@TheKatieForbes) October 28, 2020