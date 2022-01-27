wrestling / News
CM Punk vs. MJF Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
CM Punk and MJF will finally meet in the ring on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. On tonight’s show, MJF agreed to face Punk at last at next week’s show in Chicago, saying he wanted to beat Punk in his “dumpster fire” of a hometown.
The match is the first announced for the show, which airs live from Chicago on TBS.
The #BestInTheWorld @CMPunk is here in Cleveland, Ohio! #AEWDynamite: #BeachBreak LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/PKlAiUJuZD
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 27, 2022
.@CMPunk is here and ready to FIGHT!#AEWDynamite: #BeachBreak is LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/iaaquaOWqt
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 27, 2022
Will @The_MJF accept @CMPunk's invitation?#AEWDynamite: #BeachBreak is LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/ARqdCXMBE0
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 27, 2022
It is set! @The_MJF vs. @CMPunk in Chicago next week!#AEWDynamite: #BeachBreak is LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/xwkEy7ws6T
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 27, 2022
Will @The_MJF expose the REAL @CMPunk next week?#AEWDynamite: #BeachBreak is LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/SpndcHTVN6
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 27, 2022
.@CMPunk always gets back up and fights!#AEWDynamite: #BeachBreak is LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/Gl2vImnXWH
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 27, 2022
.@The_MJF's devious plans playing out before our eyes?!#AEWDynamite: #BeachBreak is LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/BigrBepQDF
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 27, 2022
