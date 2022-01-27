wrestling / News

CM Punk vs. MJF Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

January 26, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CM Punk and MJF will finally meet in the ring on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. On tonight’s show, MJF agreed to face Punk at last at next week’s show in Chicago, saying he wanted to beat Punk in his “dumpster fire” of a hometown.

The match is the first announced for the show, which airs live from Chicago on TBS.

