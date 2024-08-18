wrestling / News
CM Punk Would Like to Work Underneath Shawn Michaels in WWE NXT
August 18, 2024 | Posted by
– During Fanatics Fest in New York City, CM Punk joined Big E and Tyler Breeze for a discussion. During the chat, Big E joked that CM Punk would try to take WWE NXT out from underneath executive producer Shawn Michaels. Punk then explained that he’d love to work underneath Michaels in NXT. He said the following on the subject (via Fightful):
“Baby steps. I would love to work underneath Shawn at some point. It’s not like I want Shawn to go away, ‘Here, take over.’ I would want to learn from him and see how he operates and how he does things. NXT is sort of left alone. Triple H lets Shawn….he trusts Shawn. From NXT to the main roster are wildly different. I think it’s good to know both systems, and I can learn from everybody.”
