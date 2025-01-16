CMLL Lunes Clásico Results 1.13.25: Flip Gordon Teams With Místico & Neón, More

CMLL held its latest Lunes Clásico show on Monday night, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the Puebla show below (per Fightful):

* El Perverso & Prayer def. Astro Boy Jr. & Dragon de Fuego.

* India Sioux, La Catalina & Princesa Sugehit def. Candela & Las Valientes

* El Sagrado, Multy & Okumura def. La Fuerza Poblana

* Rayo Metalico & Los Gemelos Diablos def. Brillante Jr., Crixus & El Elemental

* CMLL National Middleweight Championship Match: Guerrero Maya Jr. def. Xelhua

* Los Depredadores def. Flip Gordon, Místico & Neón

