wrestling / News
CMLL Lunes Clásico Results 1.13.25: Flip Gordon Teams With Místico & Neón, More
CMLL held its latest Lunes Clásico show on Monday night, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the Puebla show below (per Fightful):
* El Perverso & Prayer def. Astro Boy Jr. & Dragon de Fuego.
* India Sioux, La Catalina & Princesa Sugehit def. Candela & Las Valientes
* El Sagrado, Multy & Okumura def. La Fuerza Poblana
* Rayo Metalico & Los Gemelos Diablos def. Brillante Jr., Crixus & El Elemental
* CMLL National Middleweight Championship Match: Guerrero Maya Jr. def. Xelhua
* Los Depredadores def. Flip Gordon, Místico & Neón
Los Compadres del Diablo han logrado imponer su experiencia en El Templo del Dolor. Prayer y El Perverso vencen a Astro Boy Jr. y Dragón de Fuego. #LunesClásicoCMLL pic.twitter.com/pCsXhEHKsj
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) January 14, 2025
Liderado por El Tifon de Osaka, Okumura, los rufianes han derrotado a La Fuerza Poblana en su casa. #LunesClásicoCMLL pic.twitter.com/lYFBZyZ15E
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) January 14, 2025
Con un potente backcracker, Volador Jr. superó a Místico en el turno estelar del #LunesClásicoCMLL pic.twitter.com/TT7LQjcd2g
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) January 14, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts Recalls Barry Windham’s WWE Exit After Counterfeit Money Scandal
- JBL Explains Why People Think He Is A Bully, Not Correcting The Record
- Eric Bischoff Recalls The Radicals Leaving WCW For WWE
- Ted DiBiase Says Ultimate Warrior Would’ve Had No Success Without Great Wrestlers Leading Him In The Ring