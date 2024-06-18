CMLL Lunes Clasico Results 6.17.24: Mistico Battles Avernus, More

CMLL held their Lunes Clasico show on Monday night, with Mistico taking on Avernus and more. You can see the full results from the Puebla, Mexico show below, per Fightful:

* Amnesia, Blue Shark & Millenium def. Grudge, Diabolika Shadow & King Apocalypse

* Lightning Match: Metallic Lightning def. Fire Dragon

* Multy, Prayer & El Perverso def. Astral, Electric & Diamond

* Neon, Bright Jr & Max Star def. La Fuerza Pblana

* Michael Oku & Wolf Zaddies def. The Predators

* Mystical def. Avernus

