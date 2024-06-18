wrestling / News
CMLL Lunes Clasico Results 6.17.24: Mistico Battles Avernus, More
CMLL held their Lunes Clasico show on Monday night, with Mistico taking on Avernus and more. You can see the full results from the Puebla, Mexico show below, per Fightful:
* Amnesia, Blue Shark & Millenium def. Grudge, Diabolika Shadow & King Apocalypse
* Lightning Match: Metallic Lightning def. Fire Dragon
* Multy, Prayer & El Perverso def. Astral, Electric & Diamond
* Neon, Bright Jr & Max Star def. La Fuerza Pblana
* Michael Oku & Wolf Zaddies def. The Predators
* Mystical def. Avernus
Amnesia, Blue Shark y Millenium dan arranque a los festejos por el 20 Aniversario de Místico con una victoria en El Templo del Dolor. #LunesClásicoCMLL #Místico20 pic.twitter.com/WM2GU3XEO3
— Arena Puebla (@Arena_Puebla) June 18, 2024
Multy, Prayer y El Perverso aprovechan la superioridad numérica para vencer a Astral y Eléctrico ante una lesión de Diamond. #LunesClásicoCMLL #Místico20 pic.twitter.com/ITX2nkcZD8
— Arena Puebla (@Arena_Puebla) June 18, 2024
Los Depredadores (Volador Jr., Magnus y Rugido) Han caído ante Bad Dude Tito, Michael Oku y Che Cabrera en un duelo internacional. #LunesClásicoCMLL #Místico20 pic.twitter.com/YMXjTNxUGH
— Arena Puebla (@Arena_Puebla) June 18, 2024
¡Honor a quien honor merece! Místico reconoce a su gran rival durante estas dos décadas: Averno, que dedica unas emotivas palabras al Rey de Plata y Oro. #LunesClásicoCMLL #Místico20 pic.twitter.com/3HskM9BdyB
— Arena Puebla (@Arena_Puebla) June 18, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Nikki Cross and Joe Gacy Share Messages Following The Wyatt Sick6’s Debut
- Ted DiBiase Discusses Value of Traveling With Veterans, Early Training Experience
- Matt Hardy On Why AJ Styles Was Able To Become a WWE Main Eventer
- Tiffany Stratton, Chelsea Green, & Carmella Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos