CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 5.13.25: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event, More

May 16, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CMLL Martes de Glamour 5.13.25 Image Credit: CMLL

CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful), along with the full video:

* La Dinastía Trueno def. Los Back Three Boys
* Príncipe Daniel, Makará & Astro Oriental def. Johnny Dinamo & La Mafia Tapatia
* Gallo Jr. & Los Colosos del Ring def. Bestia Negra, Cris Skin & Persa
* Furia Roja, Guerrero de la Muerte & Ráfaga def. Difunto, Crixus & Raider
* Último Guerrero, Gallero & Bárbaro Cavernario def. La Fuerza Tapatía
* Místico, Esfinge & Dulce Gardenia def. Averno & Galeón Fantasma

