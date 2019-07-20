CMLL Super Viernes El Adios De Mexico Results: Jushin Liger’s Final CMLL Match, More

– CMLL held their Super Viernes El Adios De Mexico show on Friday night in Arena Mexico, featuring Jushin Liger’s final match for the company. The results are below per Fightful:

* Best Two Out Of Three Falls Tag Team Match: Sonic & Super Astro Jr. defeat Los Cancerberos del Infierno (Cancerbero & Raziel) [2:1]

* Best Two Out Of Three Falls Six Man Tag Team Match: Angel de Oro, Esfinge & Niebla Roja defeat Los Hijos del Infierno (Ephesto & Luciferno) & Hechicero [2:0]

* CMLL World Women’s Title Best Two Out Of Three Falls Match: Marcela (c) defeats La Amapola [2:1]

* Best Two Out Of Three Falls Eight Man Tag Team Match: La Sangre Dinamita (El Cuatrero, Forastero & Sanson) & Volador Jr. defeat Los Guerreros Laguneros (Euforia & Gran Guerrero), El Soberano Jr. & Templario [2:1]

* Best Two Out Of Three Falls Six Man Tag Team Match: El Hijo de LA Park, LA Park & LA Park Jr. defeat Los Ingobernables (La Bestia Del Ring & Rush) & Mistico [2:1]

* Four Way Match: Jushin Thunder Liger defeats Caristico and Negro Casas and Ultimo Guerrero