CMLL Women’s Grand Prix 2024 Announced For October

CMLL has announced that the 2024 Women’s Grand Prix will happen on October 25 at Arena Mexico in Mexico City. The Grand Prix is a 20-woman elimination match featuring Team Mexico vs. Team World. The last wrestler remaining wins the tournament. Tessa Blanchard, who won last year’s Grand Prix, is the first participant announced.

The men’s Grand Prix will be held on August 23. It will feature Team World (Claudio Castagnoli, Kyle Fletcher, Davey Boy Smith, Mansoor, Yota Tsuji, Ikuro Kwon, Flip Gordon, Robbie X, AKIRA, and Rocky Romero) facing Team Mexico (Máscara Dorada, Volador Jr, Esfinge, Euforia, Valiente, Templario, Místico, Titán, Ultimo Guerrero, and Atlantis Jr).