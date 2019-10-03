wrestling / News
Cody Beats Sammy Guevara in First-Ever Match on AEW Dynamite, Attacked by Chris Jericho (Pics, Video)
– Cody was the first-ever winner in AEW Dynamite history, but ran afoul of Chris Jericho afterward. Cody beat Guevara in a back-and-forth match that had Brandi Rhodes on the outside. Cody got in trouble at one point but took advantage of Guevara’s cockiness to take control.
Soon after, Cody went for a dive to the outside but Guevara pulled Brandi in the way, resulting in Brandi getting taken down and some heel heat on Guevara. He soon got a near-fall, but Cody turned it around and Brandi slapped Guevara for a near-fall of Cody’s. They went back and forth from there until Guevara went for a shooting star press, which Cody got the knees up. He then rolled Guevara up for the pinfall.
Afterward, Cody went to cut a promo with Tony Schiavone in the ring but Guevara interrupted. There was a moment of tension before Guevara extended his hand to shake and then Chris Jericho came in from behind to attack Cody. Jericho and Cody are set to face off at AEW Full Gear for Jericho’s AEW World Championship.
After the commercial break, Jericho put Cody through a table and then cut a brief promo, saying he’s the face of AEW.
Our full live coverage of the show is here.
WE ARE LIVE!!!! @TNTDrama #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/FxBrrxp8lM
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 3, 2019
. @CodyRhodes making his way to the ring to kick-off #AEWDynamite on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/SHNBLgO6Zc
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 3, 2019
. @SammyGuevara is ready to get the upset victory over Cody at #AEWDynamite on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/0zmZoMuhj6
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 3, 2019
Nothing but confidence from @SammyGuevara on our debut episode of #AEWDynamite on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/tOdJNqICN0
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 3, 2019
What was @SammyGuevara thinking? Are you watching #AEWDynamite? pic.twitter.com/JIeuU0Ayb9
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 3, 2019
A measure of revenge for @TheBrandiRhodes! And a Disaster Kick from @CodyRhodes! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/C5pp1m0mRS
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) October 3, 2019
.@CodyRhodes didn't get caught looking ahead beyond Sammy! Heck of a match to kick off #AEWDynamite! #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/VltGjrWYho
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) October 3, 2019
Here for all the @tonyschiavone24 love. #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/7toL1rH0IA
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) October 3, 2019
Cody wasn't going to get caught looking ahead to Full Gear… but maybe he should have kept an eye out for @IAmJericho! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/Rn3hA3UETB
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) October 3, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Pritchard on the End of Yokozuna’s WWE Career, Offering to Help Him Lose Weight
- Eric Bischoff on When He Got Involved With TNA Initially, Says TNA Didn’t Pay His Or Hulk Hogan’s Deals
- MLW News: Court Bauer Teases New Women’s Roster Signing, Austin Aries ‘Fined’ For Teddy Hart Attack, Injustice Promo
- Impact Wrestling President Ed Nordholm Claims Kevin Sullivan Worked on AEW Double or Nothing While Employed With Impact