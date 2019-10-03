Cody Beats Sammy Guevara in First-Ever Match on AEW Dynamite, Attacked by Chris Jericho (Pics, Video)

– Cody was the first-ever winner in AEW Dynamite history, but ran afoul of Chris Jericho afterward. Cody beat Guevara in a back-and-forth match that had Brandi Rhodes on the outside. Cody got in trouble at one point but took advantage of Guevara’s cockiness to take control.

Soon after, Cody went for a dive to the outside but Guevara pulled Brandi in the way, resulting in Brandi getting taken down and some heel heat on Guevara. He soon got a near-fall, but Cody turned it around and Brandi slapped Guevara for a near-fall of Cody’s. They went back and forth from there until Guevara went for a shooting star press, which Cody got the knees up. He then rolled Guevara up for the pinfall.

Afterward, Cody went to cut a promo with Tony Schiavone in the ring but Guevara interrupted. There was a moment of tension before Guevara extended his hand to shake and then Chris Jericho came in from behind to attack Cody. Jericho and Cody are set to face off at AEW Full Gear for Jericho’s AEW World Championship.

After the commercial break, Jericho put Cody through a table and then cut a brief promo, saying he’s the face of AEW.

Our full live coverage of the show is here.

. @SammyGuevara is ready to get the upset victory over Cody at #AEWDynamite on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/0zmZoMuhj6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 3, 2019

.@CodyRhodes didn't get caught looking ahead beyond Sammy! Heck of a match to kick off #AEWDynamite! #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/VltGjrWYho — TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) October 3, 2019