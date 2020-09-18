AEW News: Note On When Cody Is Expected To Return To AEW, Dustin Rhodes Launches Wrestling Academy

– PWInsider reports that Cody is expected to return to AEW within the next three weeks or so. It was previously reported that the AEW star was taking a hiatus for an acting role on TV, and it was later announced that he would be appearing a judge on the TBS reality show Go-Big Show.

– Dustin Rhodes took to Twitter to announce the opening of his Rhodes Wrestling Academy. The first camp at the academy will take place in January.

“The wait is over. Rhodes Wrestling Academy is LIVE!!! Click the link and sign up and submit your applications today!! First camp is in January! Welcome to http://rhodeswrestlingacademy.com. WATCH THE VIDEO

••LIVE••,” Rhodes wrote on Twitter.