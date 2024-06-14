Cody Rhodes has shot down speculation that he was on some kind of serious medication for his match with Seth Rollins at WWE Hell in the Cell. Rhodes infamously competed in the match with a pectoral muscle that left a visible bruise across his chest, and he recently talked about the leadup to the match on the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast.

“I get very petty when I see on social that people think I had some sort of medication,” Rhodes said (per Fightful). “I’ll tell you the god honest truth. I was hoping for some extra strength tunnel, I was hoping for something, but when I went to Larry in the training room looking for some anti-inflammatories, I was given, and I kid you not, two baby aspirins. I was happy to have them.”

He continued, “Right in the early part of the match, I thought I was going to puke because it’s that feeling when you’ve been punched in the nose or when you’ve been hit so hard that your body wasn’t ready, you took a fall from way high up or whatever it is. I thought that this won’t go much longer, I thought for sure I was gonna just literally vomit in front of the audience and then I found kind of a second wind. Near the end of it, I felt like I could have benched that 315 and just been repping it out but shortly thereafter, all that pain set in.”

Cody Rhodes defeated Rollins in the match before going on the shelf due to the injury for eight months. He returned to the ring at the 2023 Royal Rumble.