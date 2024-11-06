wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Reveals He Didn’t Have A Plan When He Exited AEW
November 6, 2024
Cody Rhodes returned to WWE after exiting AEW in 2022, but he says that when he left AEW that he didn’t have a plan. Rhodes departed AEW in February of that year and returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38. The now-Undisputed WWE Champion noted on The Flagrant Podcast that whatever fans may have thought, there was no plan for him in place when he decided to exit.
“It looked like I had a plan to everybody else, it was a total bluff,” Rhodes said (h/t to Fightful)> “I didn’t know what the plan was.”
He added, “I certainly could have gone back (to AEW), we could have figured that out and been fine. Something inside was pointing a different direction for me.”
Rhodes helped start AEW and was an Executive Vice President at the company until he left.