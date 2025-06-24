Cody Rhodes Nightmare Yoga Class Announced for July 9

– Naked Mind Studio announced a Yoga session featuring WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes. Cody Rhodes will be taking part in a “Nightmare Yoga” class on July 9. Fans who take part in the session will receive a custom hybrid Nightmare Family/Naked Mind hat. You can view the details on the upcoming event below:

“We promised one more birthday treat …this is for our American Nightmare fans! Nightmare Yoga with @americannightmarecody is happening!!! Choose a 5:30 flow class or a 7pm yin class. Take an amazing yoga class with Cody and receive a custom hybrid Nightmare Family/Naked Mind hat! This is a VERY LIMITED TICKETED EVENT. Last time we sold out SO fast and we have less space available. So don’t blink! Book now!! Make sure to follow the link to book yourself into the class after purchase (it’s a 2 step process) LINK IN BIO TO BOOK. You must choose either 5:30 or 7pm. All are welcome, as both classes cater to beginners. 12+ up only, parents must attend with minors and both minor and parent need their own tickets. Any other questions? Call 470-704-7985 🙂 We can’t wait for this 🙌”

Rhodes recently defeated Jey Uso in the semifinals of the King of the Ring tournament last Friday on WWE SmackDown. He will now go on to face Randy Orton in the finals of the tournament at WWE Night of Champions 2025 on Saturday, June 28. The premium live event will be held at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The show will be broadcast live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.