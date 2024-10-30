Cody Rhodes Reflects On AEW Exit, Talking With Roman Reigns Backstage At Bad Blood

Cody Rhodes recently looked back at his exit from AEW as well as his joining forces with Roman Reigns at WWE Bad Blood. Rhodes spoke with The Flagrant and was asked about his departure from AEW, becoming Reigns’ ally at Bad Blood after feuding with him for so long, and more. You can see highlights below (courtesy of Fightful):

On his AEW exit: “There are so many factors that went into it. When I start talking about this, people try to cite, ‘Oh, it was this. It was this.’ Here’s what I can tell you it wasn’t. It wasn’t anything to do with Tony (Khan) and Brandi. That’s a big one you hear all the time that ‘Tony didn’t sign Brandi.’ No, Brandi had been re-signed. Rhodes To The Top, we had a nice show on TBS, that had been renewed for a second season. Go Big Show. It was just a situation that felt icky. This is how I look at it in the end, I had really great memories with all of them, all the way back to All In. I had a really beautiful experience for a while, and I wanted to keep the memories good. I wanted to be able, in ten years, if I see those guys, I wanted to keep them good. I also wanted them to know, this is the Louisiana Purchase of wrestling, I will make sure, but I had great memories with them, and I wanted them to know.”

On teaming with Roman Reigns at Bad Blood: “I got to say something to him for the first time, you’d be shocked if you came backstage, we just don’t have any interaction. I’m not saying anything negative about him, I’ve never heard him say anything negative about me. We understand where we play at in this world. I did get to tell him one thing before Bad Blood in Atlanta, which to me is the thing every wrestler wants to hear, ‘Thank you for the house.’ Tickets were really good for Atlanta. We sold out, then we sold out again because you open up and open up when he was introduced to the fray. I got that moment. I got nothing back. It’s a unique relationship. He’s incredibly special and done so much for WWE. When people get onto him about the limited dates and stuff, he was the thing. He did all this and earned everything he’s got right now.”