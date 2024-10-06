– I guess we really are making movies, pal. During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes discussed his recent vignette with Roman Reigns at Georgia Tech and what we might expect from WWE of that nature in the future. Rhodes compared them to the infamous WCW mini-movies that his father, late WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, produced in the 1990s. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Cody Rhodes on his Georgia Tech vignette with Roman Reigns: “Raw being two hours again, the content being perhaps tailored a little differently, What you saw with Roman and I in that package [at Georgia Tech], that might be a direction the industry is going, and being old-school, those things used to…not for me, mini-movies and things of that nature.”

On the WCW mini-movies that Dusty Rhodes produced: “Years and years ago, my dad had produced something for WCW called White Castle of Fear. Sting went to the mountains to meet Vader, and there was little people and turkey legs, and it was just this crazy scene. Heavily panned by the audience, to the point where I just thought maybe that’s not ever gonna be our world. We’re never gonna have that cinema, and then I saw this, and I thought how, especially with what Mr. (Paul) Heyman did with it and Adam Pennucci, I thought wow, this might be a little bit more of the direction. We didn’t play it silly, it wasn’t spooky or anything of that nature. This was straight-up two guys who really sincerely feel this way about each other having a conversation, let’s capture it.”

Cody Rhodes successfully teamed with Roman Reigns last night at WWE Bad Blood in Atlanta. They overcame The Bloodline’s Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa, thanks to help from Jey Uso. Rhodes is now slated to face Raw’s World Heavyweight Champion (either Gunther or Sami Zayn) in a champion vs. champion match at WWE Crown Jewel. The event will be held at the Mohammed Abdo Arena on November 2 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It will stream live on Peacock.