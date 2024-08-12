Cody Rhodes Recalls Reconnecting With Triple H Before WWE Return

Cody Rhodes recently recalled how he reconnected with Triple H before he returned to WWE. The Undisputed WWE Champion appeared on Busted Open Radio and talked about his first conversation with The Game before he returned to the company and more. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On reconnecting with Triple H: “It was in Dallas before I came back. Like everyone’s coming on the bus and he was the last person who had come on the bus. But it was actually just a really short, brief conversation, and again, I don’t wanna just blow smoke, but the truth is, it was the most important conversation I had. We didn’t talk about any of the old stuff. We still haven’t talked about any of the old stuff.”

On losing his career focus during his time away from WWE: “Throughout my time away and then time at AEW, I got over inundated with just information and stuff in the combination of office/wrestler, this/that, promoter particularly, that my compass got completely blown. I didn’t know what was good anymore. Is this good? Is this bad? But I really did lose a lot of my compass in my gut, so having him [Triple H], particularly him … him and Bruce [Prichard] has been a blessing.”