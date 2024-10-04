Cody Rhodes Reflects On His First WWE Run, What He’d Tell His Younger Self

Cody Rhodes recently looked back at his first run in WWE and what advice he would give his younger self. Rhodes spoke with Complex for a new interview and a few highlights are below:

On what he would tell his younger self: “People ask all the time, what would you tell your younger self? I wouldn’t tell my younger self a damn thing. Make every mistake you can make.”

On understanding why his first WWE run went the way it did: “I learned so much from being a way of what I was just missing, flat out,” Cody admits. “All the ‘Dusty Kids’ (wrestlers trained in NXT by his father, such as Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Bayley to name a few) that I was jealous of and mad at, well, they were probably better than I was at the time. There were things that I wasn’t doing correctly.”

On changing his physical stature during his time away: “It might feel alpha, it might feel toxic, but wrestling is still a heavyweight industry. When you’re standing across from a Drew McIntyre or a Roman Reigns, and you’re suspending the disbelief of this battle, this contest, being a heavyweight has helped me considerably. At 6 ‘1, to try and stay genuinely around 220 [pounds] is exactly where I need to be and then continue to push it and do it in a healthy way. Now [in WWE] we have access to nutritionists, dietitian … being a heavyweight moving forward, [I’m] putting on that weight safely.”