– An “injured” knee was not enough to stop Cody Rhodes or end his Undisputed Title reign today at WWE Bash in Berlin. Cody Rhodes managed to defeat challenger Kevin Owens at the premium live event in Berlin, Germany.

It was a grueling contest, and Cody needed to hit Owens with multiple Cross Rhodes in order to score the pinfall victory. It appeared Owens was unwilling to target Cody’s injured knee or hit the prone Cody with an Apron Powerbomb while they were outside the ring. Announcers Michael Cole and Wade Barrett noticed a lack of killer instinct from Owens.

After the match, Owens raised the hand of Cody in victory, so there appeared to be no hard feelings. The two also shared a respectful embrace.

Cole indicated that Cody would likely be facing Solo Sikoa again later on, and he will need allies such as Owens on his side. Images and highlights from the title bout are available below. You can check out 411’s live coverage RIGHT HERE.

