Cody Rhodes Sparks WWE Rumors With Instagram Post

Cody Rhodes is sparking some new speculation that he may be WWE-bound with a new post made to his Instagram account. As Wrestling Inc notes, Rhodes posted to his Instagram stories with the lyrics to Bob Seger and the Silver Bullets’ “Turn the Page” which reference a return to the road and stage.

The lyrics posted were:

“And you always seem outnumbered/You don’t dare make a stand

Here I am/On the road again

There I am/Up on the stage

Here I go/Playin’ star again

There I go/Turn the page”

There’s been no word, it must be said, if Rhodes is in Columbus for tonight’s episode of Raw although that’s where the speculation has obviously gone. Rhodes is believed to be heading to WWE, though there is again no confirmation as to whether he has signed with the company.