Cody Teases Big Announcement On His Future On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
– Cody is hinting at a big announcement regarding his career ahead of tonight’s AEW Dynamite. The AEW EVP posted to Twitter discussing his previously-announced segment where he’ll be addressing his match with Chris Jericho for the AEW World Championship at Full Gear, teasing “[big] news about my career and [its] future” and noting, “Sometimes the right thing to do, isn’t the easiest thing to say.”
The show airs tonight on TNT and as always, we’ll have live coverage.
I’m looking forward to tonight for many reasons, one being I get the opportunity to share some bigs news about my career and it’s future.
Sometimes the right thing to do, isn’t the easiest thing to say. #AEW @AEWrestling @AEWonTNT @tonyschiavone24 pic.twitter.com/JdRaM3kHVS
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) October 23, 2019
