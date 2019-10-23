wrestling / News

Cody Teases Big Announcement On His Future On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

October 23, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Cody is hinting at a big announcement regarding his career ahead of tonight’s AEW Dynamite. The AEW EVP posted to Twitter discussing his previously-announced segment where he’ll be addressing his match with Chris Jericho for the AEW World Championship at Full Gear, teasing “[big] news about my career and [its] future” and noting, “Sometimes the right thing to do, isn’t the easiest thing to say.”

The show airs tonight on TNT and as always, we’ll have live coverage.

