Conflicting Report on WWE NXT Running Show at the 2300 Arena

– According to an earlier rumor reported by WrestleVotes, WWE was looking to run a live NXT TV taping on Tuesday, August 19, one week before AEW was scheduled to kick off a seven-show residency at the venue. However, PWInsider is now reporting that this not the case.

PWInsider notes that after speaking with the venue’s management, there is currently no WWE date currently scheduled for the 2300 Arena. WWE has yet to announce any TV taping on the road for that date. WWE NXT has previously been at the venue before, with the live NXT 2300 show last November.

AEW kicks off its residency at the 2300 Arena on Wednesday, August 27 with Dynamite. Death Before Dishonor 2025 will also be held at the building on Friday, September 5.