Control Your Narrative Announces Upcoming Events In Cleveland & Detroit

March 22, 2022 | Posted by Blake Lovell
Control Your Narrative has announced two more upcoming events, which will take place at The Odeon in Cleveland, Ohio on May 13, and Harpos in Detroit on May 14. CYN held it first event in Orlando a few weeks ago, with its next show set for Dallas on March 31.

