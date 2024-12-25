Hey kids! Steve Cook here filling in for Jeremy Thomas on the WWE NXT review for Christmas Eve. Hopefully, everybody reading this is having a happy holiday season and ready to enjoy some wrestling! I spent the day catching up on some Christmas classics, so I’m in the proper holiday spirit and hoping for Stephanie Vaquer under my tree. I don’t think I’ve been that good this year, but a boy can dream. Let’s have some fun!

Cook’s WWE NXT 12.24.24 Review

We’re still in Lowell, Massachusetts this week. The City of Magic!

Last Tuesday, we saw a dramatic finish to Trick Williams’ NXT Championship match against Eddy Thorpe. A double pinfall meant Trick retained the title, and Eddie shoved Shawn Michaels as a result.

Santa Claus is walking around ringside! He’s got a busy night in front of him for sure. Vic Joseph & Booker T are our hosts.

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Cora Jade: OK, Stephanie’s not under my tree but she’s on my screen and in the ring. I’ll take it! Jade backs Vaquer into the corner, Vaquer takes Jade down, both women exchange near falls in some pretty chain wrestling. Vaquer springs off the ropes, armdrags Jade down. Jade with a headscissors, misses on the ropes, Vaquer misses a 619. Vertical suplex by Vaquer, into a headscissors and an attempted skull frick. Cora avoids that and heads outside. Back in the ring, Vaquer with a dropkick. Kneedrop by Vaquer. Jade takes the advantage with a backstabber as we go to commercial.

We return with Stephanie missing a boot in the corner and Cora hitting a kick in response for two. Rear chinlock by Jade. Jade with a big forearm, Vaquer with a back suplex. Jade misses a knee in the corner, Vaquer with Eat Defeat. Jade down in the corner, Vaquer with the running knees! Vaquer with the rolling headscissors into the skull frick! Cover gets two. Vaquer with a modified abdominal stretch, Jade breaks it, hits a gutwrench suplex for two. Vaquer with a back kick, hits a double underhook into a backbreaker for three!

Winner: Stephanie Vaquer (6:39 shown via pinfall)

Star Rating: ***

They didn’t get a lot of time tonight, but I bet these two could kill it in a longer match on one of those PLEs. Vaquer has been a strong addition to NXT’s women’s division and Jade keeps improving her game. It’ll be interesting to see where both go in 2025. (And yes, I’m mostly kidding about the “Stephanie under my tree” stuff, but I also won’t turn it down if it happens. You know what to do, Santa. We saw you there earlier, so don’t act like you can’t make this happen!)

Kelani Jordan attacks Cora with a kendo stick! That’s not very friendly! Stephanie pulls Kelani off Cora.

The D’Angelo Family talks about their hopeful chance at the Tag Team Championship and their previous experiences rearranging Santa’s face. Presents under the tree! They’ll bash their opponents’ heads in like Mother bashed Santa’s head in.

William Regal offers to be in Lexis King’s corner again tonight. He’s got his brass knucks!

Heritage Cup Championship Match: Charlie Dempsey (c) (w/Wren Sinclair) vs. Lexis King (w/William Regal): King wouldn’t take the knucks the last time he faced Dempsey. Will he this time? Round 1 starts with King taking an early advantage, getting a near fall with a crucifix. Dempsey goes for an anklelock, King rolls out and ends up hitting a dropkick. Dempsey with a leglock into an armbar, but King rolls out of it and goes to an arm wringer. Dempsey with an arm wringer of his own. King with a hip toss, Dempsey with a cravate. King’s bodyslam is rolled through by Dempsey into a cravate. King with a headlock as Round 1 ends. King holds on to the headlock until Dempsey finally throws King out of it.

Dempsey misses a corner charge as Round 2 begins. Dempsey gains an advantage with a whip into the corner and some forearms. Gutwrench suplex by Dempsey gets two. Dempsey with a shot to King’s back. Uppercut to the back of the head, King fires a couple of shots but Dempsey maintains the advantage. Suplex gets two, and Dempsey locks in a single-leg crab. Still, a minute left in Round 2. King kicks out of the crab, but Dempsey with a forearm in the corner. Superkick in the corner by King, a sunset flip gets two on Dempsey. Dempsey with a dragonscrew, a German suplex gets two. Dempsey stomps King down as the bell rings, you’d have to give that round to Dempsey for sure.

Round 3 happened during the commercial, and we’re told King had the advantage there. Still no decisions as we start Round 4. King with a rear chinlock on Dempsey. Dempsey fights out, hits a big strike. King with some overhand chops. Splash in the corner by King, Northern Lights Suplex gets two. Crossbody by King gets two. Strikes are exchanged between the two. Dempsey has a couple of moves blocked. A couple of strikes are exchanged and both men go down. Wren gets in the ring, and Regal gives King the knucks! King doesn’t want them, so Regal decks King! The referee sees King down and disqualifies Dempsey! A disqualification means the match ends and we have a new champion!

Winner: Lexis King (End of Round 4 via disqualification)

Star Rating: ***1/4

A screwy finish there that took some explaining, but furthers the story with these people. Folks say King has improved since his AEW days, he seems pretty much the same to me but I never thought he was awful or anything like that.

King celebrates while everyone else involved exchange glares.

OTM talks about being the realest tag team in the division. Apparently, we’re all getting trash gifts tomorrow and actually don’t like our families. I mean…I don’t see most of the family members that don’t like me anymore, so I’m good.

Kelani isn’t happy with Stephanie trying to protect her. Lola Vice tries to mediate the situation, but Kelani doesn’t appreciate her interfering in everybody’s business. Kelani wants some retaliation, and for these two to practice what they preach. Get out of her face!

The Unholy Union (Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn) vs. Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx w/Fallon Henley): Kayden Carter & Katana Chance are in the balcony with Santa! Dawn & Nyx start things off here, with Dawn getting most of the offense before Jayne tags in. Dawn with an elbow in the corner on Jayne and a rear smash. Tarantula by Dawn and a kick by Fyre get two on Jayne. Jayne responds with a kick and some strikes. Rana by Jayne after Nyx hits a shot on the apron. Big kick by Nyx. Fyre tries to fight out of a chinlock but Nyx yanks her to the mat. Spinal Tap by Nyx. Fyre tries to fight back as Shotzi, Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley appear at ringside. Meanwhile, Shawn Spears, Brooks Jensen & Niko Vance are watching backstage. Lots of people watching as we go to commercial.

Fatal Influence controlled during the commercial break and Dawn gets worked over in the corner by Jayne. Big stomp in the corner, a snap mare, and another Spinal Tap. Jayne does a two-step and goes for a chinlock. Dawn gets a nearfall before being elbowed down by Jayne. Dawn is back in the FI corner and frequent tags lead to problems for her. Nyx hits a Perfectplex for two. Dawn fights back, but gets leg lariated down for another two count. Rear chinlock by Nyx. Dawn finally fights back, hits an enziguri on Nyx, and tags Fyre. Some chops to Nyx and a bodyslam by Fyre. Tornado DDT by Fyre, then a gourdbuster and a kick to Nyx’s face gets two. Jayne yanks Dawn outside while Nyx kicks Fyre down. Jayne tags in hits a big kick but both Jayne & Fyre go down after a double headbutt. Katana & Kayden argue with Nyx & Henley while Gigi Dolin knocks Jayne off the top rope! Fyre & Dawn hit the double-team and get the three count.

Winners: The Unholy Union (9:12 via pinfall)

Star Rating: **1/2

There was a little too much going on there with the ancillary characters for my liking, but you gotta keep people busy sometimes. Perfectly cromulent tag team match with some solid work by all in the ring.

Tavion Heights & Myles Borne discuss the Fatal 4-way, which is just like Christmas was growing up.

Zaria & Sol Ruca discuss what happened last week. Izzi Dame comes up to talk some smack, then Shawn Spears and his people continue their recruitment effort. Dame says we’re all better off alone, and I think she makes a solid point.

Ashante “Thee” Adonis vs. Dion Lennox: The final member of Hit Row is a real ladies’ man these days, but apparently Lennox is one of those “blockers”. Adonis with a big punch to Lennox, who tosses Adonis up and down to the mat and hits a dropkick. Back body drop by Lennox. Adonis boots Lennox down. Nikkita Lyons is at ringside now and Booker goes shucky ducky quack quack. Adonis continues on the offensive. Backslide by Lennox gets two. Adonis smacks Lennox down again. Lennox fights back but gets elbowed down again by Adonis. Rear chinlock by Adonis. Lennox finally sends Adonis into the corner and knocks him down a couple of times. Lennox with an overhead suplex and a spinebuster. Running powerslam by Lennox gets a two thanks to Lyons placing Adonis’s foot on the ropes. Lennox with an O’Connor roll for two, but Adonis rolls through and uses the ropes for the three count.

Winner: Ashante “Thee” Adonis

Star Rating: *1/2

That…wasn’t exactly compelling. Lennox tried when he got some offense, but Adonis was a bit repetitive with his stuff. Booker kinda went off the rails when Lyons came out, he sounded like me a couple of Saturday nights ago. Vic hyped an upcoming tag team match with Adonis/Lyons vs. Lennox/Karmen Petrovic that will hopefully be more interesting.

Hank & Tank talk about Christmas food, chaos, and the Fatal 4-way later tonight. This was probably the best of the tag team promos tonight.

Shotzi, Gigi & Tatum, Kayden & Katana, Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson exchange some pleasantries. Women’s tag team division getting crowded!

Tonight’s NXT Profile is on Roxanne Perez. Nobody imagined she’d be one of the greatest NXT Women’s Champions of all time. WWE made one of the greatest free agent signings in history when they signed her. She runs down her various accomplishments. Nobody beats the Prodigy. There were some bumps along the road. She’s dedicated the last three years to this and now she’s at the forefront. She lives up to the Prodigy name every day of her life. Maybe Simon Biles or Caitlin Clark could understand her greatness, but we can’t. She’s great, Giulia isn’t.

Earlier tonight, the Heritage Cup changed hands when William Regal knocked Lexis King out with brass knucks.

Backstage, King is interviewed by Sarah Schrieber. King knew if he stuck to being a man of integrity that tonight would be the night. He could have taken shortcuts, but he proved to us tonight that he didn’t need to. There’s a lot going on in his head right now, so he cuts the interview short.

Ethan Page explains how his breaking Jevon Evans’ jaw was Evans’ fault. He had to listen to Evans talk about how great his year was. After a week of reflection, he feels no remorse or regret. Last year was the highlight of his year, and he found his smile by taking Evans’. This is just an evil man and I must say I’m here for it.

Christmas Chaos Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match: OTM (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price) vs. Myles Borne & Tavion Heights vs. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. The D’Angelo Family (Channing Lorenzo & Luca Crusifino (w/Tony D’Angelo & Adriana Rizzo): Things break down right away as Hank & Tank use some Christmas style weaponry on the floor. There’s a table in the ring. The Family uses a fire extinguisher on Hank & Tank. Heights & Borne take center stage until OTM take control. Hank & Tank clothesline with a Christmas tree. Santa laughs at ringside. The Family attacks with presents. Hank & Tank take kicks to their nether regions. The Family open a present, which happens to be a bowling ball. Strike right to the jewels of Tank. The Family’s tandem dives don’t work well, and Stacks goes through a table of cookies. This is kinda bananas in an entertaining way as we go to commercial.

We’re back and Luca is all tied up. Kendo sticks are introduced to the proceedings. Hank & Tank hit a double charge on Luca. Hank & Tank get choked with kendo sticks. Borne & Heights take them out but take some abuse of their own. Borne lands on a chair, as does Heights thanks to OTM. Borne gets bealed through the table by OTM. Hank with a clothesline off the top, Tank with a shoulder block off the middle. Hank & Tank with stereo vaults to the floor. Here come Tyson & Tyreek, who fight off with Hank & Tank. Tony gives the Family some very hard candy canes, and they attack on the outside. Shatter Machine by the Family gets two. Santa DDTs Tony on the floor, he’s been a bad boy! An assisted powerbomb gives the win to OTM!

Winners: OTM (9:01 via pinfall)

Star Rating: **3/4

What’s Christmas Eve without a brawl full of plunder? You can’t have a wrestling show on a holiday without one. I’m pretty sure that’s actually in the WWE rulebook. It was a bit messy but fun.

Ridge Holland was Santa all this time! What a swerve! I’m guessing that winning the North American Championship is one of his New Year’s resolutions.

Trick Williams is headed to the ring for some comments. Well, he was, but then he gets cut off by Oba Femi’s music. Oba says it’s time to look towards the future, but then Eddy Thorpe’s music plays. I guess he gets to talk now. Thorpe says he didn’t get pinned last week, and Trick should be ashamed to call himself champion. Trick tells Eddy to shut the hell up. Oba says that Trick will only be champion for two more weeks. Thorpe says that Oba needs to wait while they settle things. Oba says Eddy lied. Trick is tired of them talking about the past & future, and they need to talk about the right now. Trick suggests they make it a triple-threat match at New Year’s Evil. He knows he doesn’t have to get pinned to lose his title, but he’ll beat them and silence all the doubters. Oba says Trick knows he can’t beat him one-on-one, so he’s adding Thorpe to the match. Ava’s music plays and she shuts down the math talk. She’s happy with the triple threat idea and makes it official. We get a three-way fight to end the show, with Oba getting the upper hand on both men. Trick gets powerbombed, but Thorpe manages to evade it. Oba raises the NXT Championship belt with the champion down in the ring as NXT comes to an end.