Corey Graves Jokes on Rumors of WWE Broadcasting Changes: ‘I’m Retiring’

– As previously reported, some online rumors circulated this month stating that WWE was looking to make some changes to its announce teams following the Smackdown move to the FOX Network. These changes would reportedly affect all of the shows, including Raw. WWE announcer Corey Graves has commented on the rumors on his Twitter account, which you can see below.

Corey Graves wrote on Twitter, “Just to clear up all of the rumors I see swirling around about the commentary changes in

@WWE – I’m retiring.”