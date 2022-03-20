wrestling / News
Corey Graves Wants To See Gable Steveson On Raw After NCAA Championship Win
Corey Graves has congratulated Gable Steveson on his second NCAA Heavyweight Championship, and now hopes to see him on Raw soon. As reported last night, Steveson won the National Heavyweight Championship for a second time and received congratulations from Triple H, Mick Foley and more. Steveson has been training for his WWE career while he finishes school, and Graves took to Twitter on Sunday to suggest that it’s time for the amateur wrestler to begin his pro career.
Graves wrote:
“Congratulations @GableSteveson on an untouchable amateur career. Now, let’s get that next chapter started. You busy Monday? #wweraw”
Steveson was drafted to Raw in last fall’s WWE Draft and is set to join WWE once he finishes his senior year.
