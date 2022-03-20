wrestling / News
Gable Steveson Wins Second NCAA Heavyweight Title, Triple H & Mick Foley React
Gable Steveson won his second NCAA Heavyweight Championship in wrestling on Saturday night in Detroit, MI, defeating Cohlton Schultz of Arizona State.
Steveson is also a former Olympic Gold Medalist and signed a multi-year contract with WWE in September of 2021.
WWE issued a statement on Steveson’s latest win.
Gable Steveson repeats as NCAA Wrestling Champion
WWE’s Gable Steveson successfully defended his NCAA Championship Saturday night, defeating Arizona State’s Cohlton Schultz 6-2 to win the tournament final in Detroit.
The Olympic Gold Medalist has now won two NCAA National Titles and three Big Ten Championships as a member of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers. Steveson joined the WWE roster in September 2021 in the first-ever exclusive NIL agreement. Steveson would go on to be selected as a member of Raw in the 2021 WWE Draft.
Join the WWE Universe in congratulating Steveson on the incredible accomplishment and a legendary collegiate career!
Reactions from Triple H, Mick Foley, and Henry Cejudo, along with some highlights, are below.
Unstoppable. Undefeated.
Congrats to @GableSteveson on BACK TO BACK @NCAA championships. https://t.co/o9UE6XePTd
— Triple H (@TripleH) March 20, 2022
Congratulations to Gable Steveson on his second NCAA title.#NCAAWrestling
Next stop @WWE pic.twitter.com/rjjBwzdVnU
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) March 20, 2022
.@GableSteveson is a future whatever-he-wants to be. @WWE champion. UFC champion. Maybe even another gold medal. He's IT factor personified! #NCAAWrestling
— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 20, 2022
Gable Steveson
Olympic champ. 2x NCAA champ. Retiring from wrestling.
gotta hope we see him in the UFC one day
pic.twitter.com/3RzeclpSY0
— Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) March 20, 2022
No words can describe this moment.
📺 ESPN#NCAAWrestling x @GopherWrestling x @GableSteveson pic.twitter.com/HDXkiVtLHh
— NCAA Wrestling (@NCAAWrestling) March 20, 2022
PURE DOMINANCE!!
GABLE STEVESON CONTROLS HIS FINALS MATCH AND HE IS A TWO-TIME NCAA CHAMPION!!#GopherTough // #SkiUMah pic.twitter.com/QKMjmlLoYv
— Minnesota Wrestling (@GopherWrestling) March 20, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Shawn Michaels Shares Memories of Scott Hall, Says Hall Never Needed to Be World Champion
- Alexa Bliss Reacts to Comment About WWE Not Using Her
- Kevin Owens Reacts To Being Name Dropped on AEW Dynamite
- Jeff Hardy Says He Wasn’t Trying To Get Released From WWE, Thought He’d Get Away With Leaving Match