Gable Steveson Wins Second NCAA Heavyweight Title, Triple H & Mick Foley React

Gable Steveson won his second NCAA Heavyweight Championship in wrestling on Saturday night in Detroit, MI, defeating Cohlton Schultz of Arizona State.

Steveson is also a former Olympic Gold Medalist and signed a multi-year contract with WWE in September of 2021.

WWE issued a statement on Steveson’s latest win.

Gable Steveson repeats as NCAA Wrestling Champion WWE’s Gable Steveson successfully defended his NCAA Championship Saturday night, defeating Arizona State’s Cohlton Schultz 6-2 to win the tournament final in Detroit. The Olympic Gold Medalist has now won two NCAA National Titles and three Big Ten Championships as a member of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers. Steveson joined the WWE roster in September 2021 in the first-ever exclusive NIL agreement. Steveson would go on to be selected as a member of Raw in the 2021 WWE Draft. Join the WWE Universe in congratulating Steveson on the incredible accomplishment and a legendary collegiate career!

Reactions from Triple H, Mick Foley, and Henry Cejudo, along with some highlights, are below.

Congratulations to Gable Steveson on his second NCAA title.#NCAAWrestling Next stop @WWE pic.twitter.com/rjjBwzdVnU — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) March 20, 2022

.@GableSteveson is a future whatever-he-wants to be. @WWE champion. UFC champion. Maybe even another gold medal. He's IT factor personified! #NCAAWrestling — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 20, 2022

Gable Steveson

Olympic champ. 2x NCAA champ. Retiring from wrestling. gotta hope we see him in the UFC one day

pic.twitter.com/3RzeclpSY0 — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) March 20, 2022