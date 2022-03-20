wrestling / News

Gable Steveson Wins Second NCAA Heavyweight Title, Triple H & Mick Foley React

March 19, 2022 | Posted by Ashish
Gable Steveson WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE/Twitter

Gable Steveson won his second NCAA Heavyweight Championship in wrestling on Saturday night in Detroit, MI, defeating Cohlton Schultz of Arizona State.

Steveson is also a former Olympic Gold Medalist and signed a multi-year contract with WWE in September of 2021.

WWE issued a statement on Steveson’s latest win.

Gable Steveson repeats as NCAA Wrestling Champion

WWE’s Gable Steveson successfully defended his NCAA Championship Saturday night, defeating Arizona State’s Cohlton Schultz 6-2 to win the tournament final in Detroit.

The Olympic Gold Medalist has now won two NCAA National Titles and three Big Ten Championships as a member of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers. Steveson joined the WWE roster in September 2021 in the first-ever exclusive NIL agreement. Steveson would go on to be selected as a member of Raw in the 2021 WWE Draft.

Join the WWE Universe in congratulating Steveson on the incredible accomplishment and a legendary collegiate career!

Reactions from Triple H, Mick Foley, and Henry Cejudo, along with some highlights, are below.

