Countdown To AEW Full Gear Viewership Released For TNT Special

ShowBuzzDaily has the ratings for the Countdown to AEW Full Gear special from last Friday in the build to the pay-per-view at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville.

The Countdown to AEW Full Gear special, which aired at 11 PM EST, brought in 245,000 viewers on TNT. The show earned a 0.09 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, and that ranked 83rd on the night on cable.

As previously reported, the Countdown to AEW All Out special in September, which aired on a Saturday at 5:30 PM ET, notched 357,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Election Night in America on CNN led the way in total viewership and earned 18 of the top 20 spots in the key demo during Friday’s coverage of the U.S. presidential election.