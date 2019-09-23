Csonka: 5 Potential Opponents For Triple H in Saudi Arabia

It’s that time of year again, WWE is about to cash in on that Saudi Arabian cash when they hold Sweet Saudi Money IV in late October. One of the mainstays of these shows has been Triple H, because he loves to wrestle still, the prince wants stars, and lets face it, uncle Paul loves that big ass payday and who can blame him? On these shows, he’s defeated the Brothers of Destruction along with HBK (and suffered a torn pec), and also lost to Randy Orton & John Cena. So with the latest show on the horizon, I started wondering who Triple H would be facing in what will likely be a match that goes way too long and under-delivers in the Triple H attempting for a classic formula. I’d love to see him work with someone from NXT and put them over huge, but I just don’t see that happening (but hope I am wrong).Feel free to make your picks in the comment section. Thanks for reading! It’s wrestling, we love it and will disagree. The only rules are “have a take, be respectful, and don’t be a dick.”

Braun Strowman : Braun Strowman is in a really odd spot in his career, it’s obvious that WWE sees him as “A” star, but not “the “ guy… brother. He gets occasional pushes, title shots, and main events, but for whatever reason, WWE hasn’t pulled the trigger on him. Braun is 36, is a large man, and has had some injury issues that aren’t just magically going away due to his size, and general wear and tear from his strongman days. Add in the toll that the road takes on you (because the road will own you) and there is really a small window in order to maximize the investment in Braun. During his time on the main roster, there have been teases between Triple H & Braun, so it becomes a viable option for me here. Triple H has lost on these shows in the past, Braun could use a perceived big win, and Triple H is still a name. Hell, put Braun’s Greatest Royal Rumble big green belt on the line to please the Saudi prince and let Braun pick up a needed win here.

Jeff Hardy : Jeff’s full injury status is till unknown at this time, he’s been out of action due to a knee injury and surgery. But there have been rumors of a fall (October/November) return. He has history with Triple H, and they love revisiting feuds of the past on these shows, as they can play with their video vault to really build it up. they have had good matches in the past and if Jeff is healthy and they work this one like the Cena vs. Triple H match (a fun house show style match that didn’t go too long and played the hits) it could be fun and maybe even good. It would be a fine way to bring Jeff back, give him a win, and get him back into the mix because Jeff is and always will be over.

The Big Show : Big Show’s in ring career is basically over these days, he’s an ambassador for the company and will be starting a new TV show on Netflix. But we also know through interviews that he’s done that Big Show loves the wrestling business and that sweet Saudi money maybe too good to pass up for one match, and if the money is that good for one match, I can’t blame the guy. Big Show is a star, the Saudi prince loves to have as many stars as possible on these things, and he will work hard. Plus this one would be an easy win for Triple H, who still competes and will likely be gearing up for his yearly WrestleMania match, whether we want it or not. Like Hardy, he has history with Triple H, and they love revisiting feuds of the past on these shows, as they can play with their video vault to really build it up.

Brock Lesnar : It’s not a rematch that I want to see, but I can see WWE making it. We all know that Brock is all about making as much money as possible, and the repeated deals he’s worked with WWE are evidence of that. And that’s not a bad thing, the guy is smart, he leveraged his star power into doing the least amount of work for the most amount of money. It’s all about pleasing the Saudi prince on these shows, giving him stars and matches he wants to see. I don’t want to see it, many likely don’t, but these shows aren’t about us, they are about that $50 million a show that WWE brings in and keeping the Saudi prince happy. With Brock returning on Fox, I can see WWE following up on that with another Brock appearance here to get him back into the mix and picking up another win. It’s good work if you can get it.

Goldberg : To me, this one has the most chance to succeed, because in his later runs, outside of the Taker fiasco, WWE understands how to book Goldberg. The fans want a Goldberg match, they want the hits, the spear and the jackhammer and big Bill standing tall. He’s worked in Saudi Arabia before, and is more than willing to take that sweet payday for a short night of work. Plus a short match will not only come off better and move away from that Triple H epic formula, but it keeps Goldberg strong for a potential bigger match with someone else down the line if h e picks up the win, which he should. Like some of the previous mentions, he has history with Triple H, and they love revisiting feuds of the past on these shows, as they can play with their video vault to really build it up.



