Csonka’s NJPW G1 29 (Night Ten) Review  

Csonka’s NJPW G1 29 (Night Ten/Block B) Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Hirooki Goto defeated Toru Yano @ 1:40 via pin [NR]

– Big Tom Ishii defeated Juice Robinson @ 17:55 via pin [****½]

– Adorable Hawaiian Buddha Jeff Cobb defeated Taichi @ 12:30 via pin [***]

– Jay White defeated Shingo @ 19:22 via pin [***½]

– Jon Moxley defeated Tetsuya Naito @ 16:35 via pin [****]

Hirooki Goto vs. Toru Yano : This is an all CHAOS battle, for the heart of Rocky Romero. Yano plays to the crowd, and ten chokes out Goto with a shirt and cradles him for 2. He undoes the buckle pad, hits an atomic drop and cradles Goto for 2. Goto fights back and he gets the cradle for the win. Hirooki Goto defeated Toru Yano @ 1:40 via pin [NR] Yano shenanigans and a win Goto needed.

Big Tom Ishii vs. Juice Robinson : They start colliding at the bell and Ishii mows him down. Juice follows with chops, Ishii fires back and they trade. Juice unloads in the corner, slaps Ishii and tells him, “come on motherfucker.” Ishii fires back with throat chops, shoves the ref down and starts slapping Juice around. The head butt follows and then delivers more chops and Juice is down. Ishii keeps throwing chops, Juice collapses, and Ishii follows with kicks. He talks shit as Juice fires back, but that just pisses Ishii off as Juice hits head butts. They work into counters and Juice hits the spinebuster. Juice fires up and follows with jabs, Ishii fires back as they trade. Ishii counters the left hand of God but Juice hits a clothesline. The full nelson bomb follows for 2. Juice lays the boots to him, follows with head butts and chops as he takes Ishii up top but Ishii blocks the RANA and follows with a flying knee strike. The Saito follows for 2. Ishii talks shit and unloads with strikes and chops in the corner. Ishii just pummels him and they trade shoulder tackles and then trade chops. Juice is down, more chops from Ishii but Juice fires back with throat chops, a clothesline and then another. The cannonball connects and the ref checks on Ishii. Juice takes him up top, hits head butts and follows him up. The superplex follows, but Ishii pops up and hits a powerslam but Juice pops up, they work into counters and Ishii hits the German; both men are down. They work back to the feet, trade strikes and Juice rocks Ishii but Ishii fires back with a flurry and they trade and Juice rocks him again, hits Juice box and coves for a great near fall. Pup friction is countered, they work into counters and Ishii hits a clothesline, a head butt but Juice follows with a lariat. The powerbomb follows for a great near fall! Pulp friction is countered, they trade and Ishii decapitates him with a lariat, Juice is back up and Ishii follows with an enziguri. Juice fires back, they trade head butts and Ishii kills him with the lariat for 2. The brainbuster is countered into a jackhammer by Juice, left hand of god is blocked but Juice hits the right and pulp friction is countered into a dragon suplex and the sliding lariat follows for 2. The brainbuster finally finishes it. Big Tom Ishii defeated Juice Robinson @ 17:55 via pin [****½] This was an absolutely excellent, hard-hitting war and a perfect example of someone looking great in loss. Ishii was just great as always, while Juice showed a ton of heart and hung with him until the very end, giving Ishii all he could handle and more. The counter stuff down the stretch and crowd reactions were off the charts, and Juice winning was completely believable here, but in the end he came up short against Big Tom. I loved this so much.

Adorable Hawaiian Buddha Jeff Cobb vs. Taichi : Kanemaru is at ringside. Taichi offers a handshake, Cobb accepts and here we go as they work to the ropes. Clean break by Cobb. Taichi wants another handshake, and then offers an Abe handshake and attacks, laying the boots to Cobb. Cobb follows with a shoulder tackle, and then dumps him to the floor. He follows and lays in chops. and then whips him to the barricades. Taichi hides behind Abe and Kanemaru takes the ref allowing Taichi to attack with the mic stand. He slams Cobb to the commentary table and follows with chair shots. He chokes him out, and then rolls him back in. Taichi chokes him out again, but Cobb fires back only for Taichi to rake the eyes. Kawada kicks follow but Cobb follows with strikes and chops. The corner clothesline follows, and then the running uppercut and Samoan drop follows. The standing moonsault misses, but Cobb follows with a delayed suplex for 2. Taichi fights off the German, hits an enziguri and then kicks him in the face, trouble in paradise style. The buzzsaw kick follows for 2. The trousers are off, and the superkick is countered and they work into counters as Taichi hilts the axe bomber. Cobb fights off black mephisto and hits rolling gut wrench suplexes. Head kick by Taichi, but Cobb rebounds with a piledriver for 2. Tour of the islands is countered, but Cobb counters into the swinging Saito and tour of the islands is countered into a cradle for 2. The axe bomber and enziguri follows by Taichi, and the Taichi superkick is met with a superkick by Cobb. Taichi shoves the ref in the way, head butt by Cobb and the standing moonsault follows. Tour of the islands connects for the win. Adorable Hawaiian Buddha Jeff Cobb defeated Taichi @ 12:30 via pin [***] This was good, with Taichi using his tricks to try and overcome the power of Cobb, but ultimately failing.

Jay White vs. Shingo : Gedo is at ringside. White powders immediately to stall. Shingo invites him back in but White rolls right back out. Shingo follows and White attacks with chops and strikes. Back in and Shingo hits a shoulder tackle, and then clotheslines him to the floor. Shingo slams him to the apron, and then stomps on his back. White fights off the apron DVD with Gedo’s help, but White slams him to the barricade and follows with a DDT on the floor. White rolls back in and hopes for a countout. White then slams him to the apron and barricades, and rolls him back in and covers but Red Shoes won’t count. White follows with a rear chinlock, and follows with a neck breaker for 2. The cravat follows, Shingo fights out but White slams him down by the hair. He talks shit and Shingo fires back with chops. They trade, White slams him down by the hair again and Shingo grabs the hair and follows with chops. Shingo follows with a shoulder tackle, slam and then a suplex. White fights off noshigami, but Shingo follows with a DDT for 2. White rolls away from the fall away elbow drop, follows with kicks and suplexes Shingo to the buckles. White follows with uppercuts and the twister for 2. Shingo fights off the uranage, but White fires back with strikes and the snap Saito follows. Shingo follows with a suplex, and then runs into a flatliner and German. The uranage follows, and the kiwi krusher follows for 2. Shingo fights off the sleeper suplex, hits a head butt and jabs. The lariat follows and they trade strikes center ring and White is down. Shingo pulls him up, follows with clotheslines and strikes and White drops to he mat to counter pumping bomber. Shingo then hits the wheelbarrow German, but White counters the sliding clothesline and they continue to counter and White hits the backslide, but Shingo counters into noshigami. The pumping bomber is stopped by Gedo, Shingo then hits a corner clothesline and buckle bomb. The lariat follows and the pumping bomber connects for 2. Shingo fires up and last of the dragoon is countered as White grabs the ref, Shingo takes out Gedo and made in Japan connects on White for a great near fall. Last of the dragon is countered, sleeper suplex by White and he hits another. The high angle DDT follows, and blade runner finishes it. Jay White defeated Shingo @ 19:22 via pin [***½] Despite the White heel shtick being a bit played out with me, this was really good overall. Shingo has such great explosiveness and White’s counter wrestling continues to be his strong point.

Tetsuya Naito vs. Jon Moxley : Naito takes his time getting undressed, which annoys Moxley. Naito throws his pants at him and they brawl right away with Naito dumping him and then; tranquilo. Moxley chases him to the floor, and then dares him to comeback in but Naito stalls. Moxley lays on his back, but Naito doesn’t take the bait. They play some mind games, and then Naito attacks on the floor and whips Moxley to the barricades. Moxley returns the favor as they brawl deep into the crowd. Moxley follows with strikes, shoots him back ringside and we get some traquilo from Moxley. He continues his attack, and whips Naito into the crowd. Moxley then posts him, and traquilos back in the ring. Naito follows back in and Moxley follows with a suplex for 1. He then works for an arm bar, but Naito counters out and eats chops from Moxley. They spit at each other, Moxley hits a knee strike and counters the flying forearm with a uranage. He gets chairs and wraps one around Naito’s knee, and Red Shoes takes the other chair. Naito then dropkicks a chair into Moxley’s face, slams him to the apron and DDTs him onto another chair. Naito sits him in the chair and connects with the running dropkick. Back in and the missile dropkick connects. Combination cabrone follows and the neck breaker scores for 2. Moxley fires back with corner strikes, takes him up top and hits the super butterfly suplex for 2. Naito then battles back and hits the tornado DDT for 2. They trade strikes, lighting each other up and Moxley follows with a head butt and jabs. He bites Naito but Naito hits the flying forearm, they work up top and Naito hits the RANA (and takes a nasty landing).



Moxley then counters destino with the rolling lariat. The OG dirty deeds (headlock diver) follows for 2. Kneepad down and the knee trembler follows for 2. Naito counters death rider, they bite each other and Naito hits the enziguri and short destino for 2. Moxley counters destino with the short death rider for 2. Moxley fires up and hits the elevated death rider and Naito is done. Jon Moxley defeated Tetsuya Naito @ 16:35 via pin [****] This was an overall great main event starting with shenanigans, building into a hot brawl and then a really well done closing stretch where they threw everything at each other. I was expecting a Naito win here, so the drama played really well with me down the stretch.

G1 29 Block A

* Kazuchika Okada: (5-0), 10pts

* KENTA: (4-1), 8pts.

* Hiroshi Tanahashi: (3-2), 6pts

* EVIL: (3-2), 6pts.

* Kota Ibushi: (3-2), 6pts.

* Lance Archer: (2-3), 4pts.

* Will Ospreay: (2-3), 4pts.

* SANADA: (1-4), 2pts.

* Zack Sabre Jr: (1-4), 2pts.

* Bad Luck Fale: (1-4), 2pts.

G1 29 Block B

* Jon Moxley: (5-0), 10pts.

* Big Tom Ishii: (3-2), 6pts.

* Juice Robinson: (3-2), 6pts.

* Adorable Hawaiian Buddha Jeff Cobb: (2-3), 4pts.

* Taichi: (2-3), 4pts.

* Hirooki Goto: (2-3), 4pts.

* Toru Yano: (2-3), 4pts.

* Tetsuya Naito: (2-3), 4pts.

* Jay White: (2-3), 4pts.

* Shingo: (2-3), 4pts.

