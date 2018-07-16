Csonka’s WWE Raw Review 07.16.18  

Csonka’s WWE Raw Review 07.016.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre & Finn Balor @ 21:48 via pin [****]

– Non-Title Match: IC Champion Dolph Ziggler defeated Bobby Roode @ 13:12 via pin [**½]

– Mojo Rawley defeated Tyler Breeze @ 2:58 via pin [NR]

– Alicia Fox & Dana Brooke defeated Bayley & Sasha Banks @ 2:19 via DQ [NR]

– Non-Title Match: Champions The B Team defeated The Ascension @ 2:17 via pin [NR]

– The Authors of Pain defeated Titus Worldwide @ 2:05 via pin [NR]

– Sarah Logan defeated Ember Moon @ 6:45 via pin [**½]

– Lashley defeated Elias & Seth Rollins @ 17:10 via pin [***½]

Kurt Angle Talks : Angle thanks the stars who competed at Extreme Rules and then run down Lesnar for his lack of dedication. Angle is about to strip Lesnar of the championship, but Paul Heyman arrives and puts a stop to that. Angle cuts him off and says Lesnar needs to come out here and stop wasting his time. Heyman goes into his shtick, and seemingly introduces Lesnar… but he’s not here. Angle teases stripping Lesnar again and Heyman begs off. The crowd chants, “strip the title.” Heyman says that Lesnar loves being in WWE, and loves being universal champion. Heyman says Lesnar wants to represent the WWE Universe with the universal title around his waist, because he wants to win the UFC heavyweight title as a WWE champion. Angle says Lesnar will defend the title at Summerslam or he will no longer be the champion. Angle demands an answer, and Heyman agrees. Heyman kisses up to the crowd and thanks them for wanting more Lesnar, to which they boo. Heyman says that Lesnar will defend, but against who? Lashley arrives, and says he had goals when he returns. One was defeating Reigns, which he did. The other is to defeat Lesnar. Drew McIntyre and his kick ass hair arrive (this brings back memories of a rather good TNA feud right here [Slammiversary 2016]). The big man wants the universal championship. Seth Rollins now arrives, and he of course wants a title shot. Elias has entered the fray. His debut album drops next week, and feels Angel should take advantage of his popularity. Finn Balor has entered the chat. He wants a shot since he was never defeated for the universal tile. Roman Reigns arrives now. Roman wants to fight someone tonight. Angel makes two triple threat matches, and the winners face off next week for a shot at Lesnar at Summerslam This was an overall good start to tonight’s show as they look to start the build to Summerslam and while it hasn’t helped Reigns or anyone else, they have gotten some heat on Lesnar for his absentee champion gimmick. My only real issue, and I say this all the time, why are Reigns and Rollins, who lost in marquee matches last night, involved in this?

– Constable Corbin runs down Angle for his decision-making skills. Corbin is upset he didn’t get into a triple threat match. Fuck off loser.

Drew McIntyre vs. Finn Balor vs. Roman Reigns : It’s all action at the bell, Balor tries to use his speed as he plays hit and run. He clears the ring and wipes out the big lads with a tope. Back in and McIntyre cuts off Balor and hits an overhead toss on Reigns for 2. McIntyre maintains control, using his power and size, and hitting a suplex for 2 on Reigns. He sends Balor to the floor, and hits a neck breaker on Reigns for 2. Post break, and McIntyre is beating down Reigns. He starts working over Balor as well, Balor fires back as does Reigns. Balor cuts off Reigns, but Reigns quickly fires back and take him down with a clothesline. Balor counters the drive by and hits an apron double stomp. McIntyre then wipes out Reigns with a wild tope! Balor knocks him into the steps and follows with a dropkick. Back in and he double stomps Reigns and covers for 2. Balor hits an enziguri, but McIntyre cuts him off with a chair shot. Reigns cuts him off, but McIntyre avoids the charge and Reigns posts himself. Post break, and Reigns is working over McIntyre with clotheslines. The big boot follows and McIntyre counters the superman punch into a spinebuster for 2. Balor returns with chair shots to McIntyre, getting some revenge. He then attacks Reigns with chair shots and hits John Wooooooooooooo on McIntyre in the floor. Reigns then spears McIntyre as Balor sidesteps him. Sling blade by Balor on Reigns, back in and another sling blade follows. John Woooooo is cut off by a superman punch for 2. Balor cuts off the spear and hits John Woooooooooo, Balor up top and the double stomp connects but McIntyre makes the save. Reigns superman punches McIntyre and then Balor. McIntyre cuts him off and claymores Balor, Reigns takes him out and spears Balor for the win. Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre & Finn Balor @ 21:48 via pin [****] This was an absolutely great match to kickoff the show, better than anything at Extreme Rules, and delivering great action, with everyone getting a chance to shine and look great, and the crowd was into it the entire time. This was a banger for sure.

– Bayley meets with Angle, and they discuss their counseling, and Bayley says it didn’t go well. She doesn’t think that she and banks will be friends again. So Angle books Bayley & Banks vs., Brooke & Fox. He says if they can’t get along, one of them will be traded to Smackdown. Kurt Angle has no people skills.

– IC Champion Dolph Ziggler arrives. Ziggler says he put on a clinic at Extreme Rules. He claims to be iron man, and still the IC Champion. He then brags about main eventing the PPV and takes full credit for it. He respects Rollins for helping to build the IC title, but says he’s no Dolph Ziggler. He beat Rollins 5 times in one night. Bobby Roode makes his entrance. Roode says Ziggler should thank Drew since he’s the only reason he retained. He then mocks Ziggler’s comedy career, so Ziggler mocks Roode for not making it on the PPV last night. Roode says it sucked, and challenges Ziggler for the title. Ziggler accepts… for a non-title match.

IC Champion Dolph Ziggler vs. Bobby Roode : They lock up and Ziggler grounds things. Roode battles back, taking Ziggler down and taking control. Ziggler fights to his feet, escapes, and he then grounds things. Roode escapes and dumps Ziggler to the floor. Roode follows, slams Ziggler to the barricade, and then back in, Ziggler backs off and ends up dumping Roode to the floor. Roode back in and Ziggler hits a dropkick and again grounds the action. The neck breaker follows for 2. Roode battles back, hitting a clothesline. Post break, and Ziggler has things grounded once again. Roode escapes, hits clotheslines, and then a uranage for 2. The blockbuster follows and Roode looks for the DDT, Ziggler counters and covers for 2. They trade roll ups, both grabbing the tights, but Ziggler hits zigzag and that gets 2. Ziggler now sets for a superkick, countered; Roode catapults him to the corner and hits a spinebuster for 2. Ziggler now stuns Roode off the ropes, but Roode cuts him off but tweaks his knee. Superkick by Ziggler and he wins. IC Champion Dolph Ziggler defeated Bobby Roode @ 13:12 via pin [**½] This was a perfectly solid match, but the crowd didn’t care as they likely remembered their Smackdown feud. Also, booking heel Ziggler as the valiant babyface overcoming his iron man match to overcome the fresh Roode lacked logic.

– Lashley cuts a promo about tonight’s match, noting that he can and will defeat Lesnar at Summerslam.

– Sad Bobby Roode walks backstage. Mojo Rawley mockingly claps for him and laughs; you fucking suck when Mojo Rawley makes fun of you.

Mojo Rawley vs. Tyler Breeze : Mojo attacks at the bell, Breeze hits a dropkick and takes him to the floor. Mojo cuts him off, back in and Mojo covers for 2. Mojo grounds things, and again covers for 2. Breeze battles back, hits an enziguri but Mojo hits a corner clothesline and pounce. The running forearm follows and then an Alabama slam finishes it. Mojo Rawley defeated Tyler Breeze @ 2:58 via pin [NR] Mojo is the new toy of the month until they get bored with him. Breeze bumped his ass off to make Mojo’s offense look good. Breeze is close to 205, send him over there while Fandango is to mix things up a bit.

Bayley & Sasha Banks vs. Alicia Fox & Dana Brooke : Brooke & Fox are likely thrilled to make TV. Bayley and Fox to begin. Bayley gets roll up for 2. Fox now hits a big boot and cuts off Bayley, covering for 2. Brooke tags in and hits the springboard elbow in the corner. She misses another, but knocks Banks to the floor. Bayley fires up and lays in clotheslines. Brooke cuts her off, and dumps her. Fox attacks and Banks makes the save and also takes out Brooke. Alicia Fox & Dana Brooke defeated Bayley & Sasha Banks @ 2:19 via DQ [NR] Well Banks saved Bayley, but they still lost. This feud must continue. Moving on…

– Bayley & Sasha talk backstage, and Banks says she loves Bayley. Ok then.

– We see highlights of Kevin taking the Mick Foley tribute bump from last night. Renee interviews Braun. He regrets not being able to congratulate Kevin on his win. When asked about not competing for a shot at Lesnar, he reminds us he has the MITB case.

Champions The B Team vs. The Ascension : JIP as the champions post Konnor and take control. The Revival watch on from backstage as Axel hits a flatliner for 2. Viktor tags in and runs wild. Axel dumps Konnor, and the double team neck breaker finishes Viktor. Champions The B Team defeated The Ascension @ 2:17 via pin [NR] While it’s nice to see the B Team keep momentum, this was a complete nothing of a match and the JIP treatment didn’t help them any.

– Matt & Bray cut a promo and they are getting their rematch next week.

– We get highlights of Bliss vs. Jax from Extreme Rules.

– Mickie & Alexa walk.

Mickie & Alexa Time : Mickie continues to make her case for best dressed, looking amazing. Alexa gloats about remaining champion, and completed the story with Jax, defeating the bully. She’s dominated the division, due to her smarts. Outsmarting Jax wasn’t hard. So now, she’s beaten everyone in the locker room. She says Rousey doesn’t count because she’s suspended. She runs down Rousey, as a fan, attacking her last night. Rousey arrives through the crowd and Alexa looks to bail. Rousey cuts her off and chases. She gets Mickie, slams her down and arm bars her. Officials make the save but Rousey charges and attacks Alexa & Mickie. She drags Alexa to the ring and arm bars her until Angle arrives to stop the insanity. Angle says she has two days left on her suspension, and needs to go home. Corbin arrives and says she needs reprimanded. Angle adds another week onto her suspension, and Corbin gets pissed, saying Stephanie won’t like it. He’s going to call Stephanie and tell on him! Angle stole his phone, and says he’s booking Rousey vs. Alexa at Summerslam. This was fine and the expected net step in the feud. Rousey brings a great energy to her segments. I desperately need Alexa Bliss MMA skits similar to the Double J MMA skits.

– Charly interviews Rollins ahead of tonight’s triple threat match. He plans to win his way to Summerslam, he loves and respects Reigns, but if he has to go through him to get what he wants, he will.

The Authors of Pain vs. Titus Worldwide : Oh great, a rematch from Main Event. Apollo attacks, but in instantly cut off. They take out Titus and post him. Apollo fights back with dropkicks, gets cut off and the full nelson slam follows. The AOP control, working quick tags and double teams. The last chapter finishes Apollo. The Authors of Pain defeated Titus Worldwide @ 2:05 via pin [NR] I am fine with AOP squashes, but why is Apollo taking these beatings & eating pins when 41-year-old Titus O’Neil is right there to take them?

Ember Moon vs. Sarah Logan : Liv failed two weeks in a row to beat Moon, so Logan now gets the chance. They lock up and Logan gets a takedown. Moon quickly fights back, and gets a cradle for 2. Logan lays in elbow strikes, and then dumps Moon to the floor. Back in and Logan lays in ground and pound. Liv gets in a cheap shot and Logan covers for 2. Moon counters into a roll up for 2. Logan then gets a delayed cradle suplex for 2. Logan grounds things and works a cobra clutch. Moon escapes, counters a suplex and drops Logan with a big right. Moon fires up, lays in knee strikes, and hits a flatliner. She takes out Liv, but Logan rolls her up for 2. Superkick by Moon and the cover gets 2. Logan to the floor, and Moon hits the suicide dive. Back in and she covers for 2. Moon heads up top, Liv distracts her, and Logan cuts off Moon and covers for the win. Sarah Logan defeated Ember Moon @ 6:45 via pin [**½] I’m not a big fan of Moon losing her winning streak, even if Logan had help. She was on a good roll and actually had momentum and now feels like she’ll be in an endless battle with Logan & Liv. I’m also over distraction/interference finishes. But it was a solid outing overall, and Logan looked good, while Moon keeps delivering really fun outings.

– Elias is here to perform.

Elias vs. Seth Rollins vs. Lashley : The winner here faces Roman Reigns next week. The winner of that match goes onto face Brock Lesnar at Summerslam. Elias attacks Rollins during Lashley’s entrance. Lashley takes out Elias and dumps him to the floor, Rollins looks to ground Lashley now. Lashley powers up and takes control, keeping Elias on the floor. Rollins cuts him off with a dropkick, Rollins springboards in but gets cut of. Elias takes out Lashley and covers Rollins for 2. Rollins hits a RANA, but Elias cuts him off with a knee strike as Angle, Corbin, & Heyman watch on from backstage. Post break, and Lashley and Rollins work over Elias. Lashley fires up with clotheslines and suplexes. The neck breaker on Rollins follows. Rollins cuts off Lashley but runs into a powerslam. The spinebuster to Elias follows. They work to the floor and Lashley gets posted, Elias avoids the Rollins dive and posts Lashley again. Back in and Elias hits an elbow drop and Rollins hits high fly flow, but Elias dumps him and covers Lashley for 2. Elias works over Rollins with strikes, they battle back and forth and Rollins hits the blockbuster for 2. They work up top and Elias knock Rollins to the mat. Lashley back in and Rollins joins in and buckle bombs Lashley. The superplex and falcon arrow does the deal on Elias for a great near fall. Elias & Lashley to the floor, and Rollins hits a suicide dive on Elias and then one on Lashley. Sling blade to Elias follows. Rollins sets for black out, hits it but Lashley makes the save. Rollins and Lashley trade strikes, Rollins takes control until Lashley turns him inside out with a lariat. The delayed suplex connects. Lashley sets, but Rollins avoids the spear and hits a superkick, but Elias pulls him to the floor. Spear by Lashley on Elias and he wins. Lashley defeated Elias & Seth Rollins @ 17:10 via pin [***½] This was an overall very good and fun main event. They all worked hard, but it lacked the heat and crowd investment of the first triple threat.

– Next Week…

* Raw Tag Team Title Match: Champions The B Team vs. Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt

* #1 Contender’s Match: Lashley vs. Roman Reigns

– End scene.

