Cuartero Still In Jail Following Criminal Charges

March 24, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
As previously reported, AAA wrestler Cuartero was arrested for charges of domestic violence and attempted feminicide against CMLL’s Stephanie Vaquer. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Cuartero is still in jail as the investigation continues and will stay there at least until it’s over. This means he will at least stay there until mid-May.

Cuartero is currently one of the AAA trios champions, but the company has yet to strip him of the belt. He reportedly got his head shaved in jail.

